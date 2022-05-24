 NM receives money in multi-state settlement with Ford Motor Co. - Albuquerque Journal

NM receives money in multi-state settlement with Ford Motor Co.

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico is set to receive $250,000 from a multi-state settlement with Ford Motor Co. over claims of false advertisement for two of the company’s vehicles.

Overall, the company agreed to pay $19.2 million.

“We worked with the states to resolve their concerns and in the process limited additional investigative costs and legal expenses for all parties,” the automotive company said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The states allege Ford Motor Co. falsely advertised the fuel economy of the model year 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids, as well as the payload capacity of 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, told the Journal in an email that owners of model year 2013 and 2014 C-Max hybrids “received restitution directly from Ford,” adding that the money the state received will go to the Consumer Settlement Fund for consumer education and future investigations.

An investigation found that Ford “misrepresented” the distance consumers could drive on one tank of gas, the real world fuel economy compared to other hybrids and falsely marketed that driving style would not impact real world fuel economy for the C-Max hybrid. Ford initially promoted the C-Max hybrid as 47 miles per gallon in the city and highway. But the company had to lower the vehicle’s fuel economy rating twice – once in 2013 and in 2014 – for the affected model years, according to the news release.

As for the Ford Super Duty pickup trucks – which include the F-250, F-350 and F-450 – the company had omitted standard items such as the spare wheel, tire and jack when calculating the maximum payload, with the attorneys general saying Ford advertised a “hypothetical truck configuration.”

“New Mexico families deserve trustworthy and accurate information when shopping for automobiles, and it is crucial to hold businesses accountable when fuel efficiency and environmental impact is so critical for our nation,” Balderas said in a statement.

