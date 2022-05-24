Aggies get a chance to reset at WAC baseball tourney

MESA, Ariz. — New Mexico State (20-32, 10-20) begins play in the eight-team Western Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday against Sam Houston (31-23, 21-9). First pitch from Hohokam Park is 1 p.m. MT. Pablo Cortes gets the start for NMSU. Action streams in espn+.

The top four teams from each of the league’s two divisions (West and Southwest) are competing in the double-elimination format for the league tourney title and its accompanying NCAA Tournament berth. The Aggies were last from the West, needing the two wins in the three-game series last weekend at Utah Valley to get in.

Aggie sophomore Logan Gallina from Laguna Niguel, California was named to the All-WAC First Team and All-Defensive Team on Tuesday. His 20 homers tie for the WAC lead and rank 18th nationally.

(Click here for the tournament bracket.)