It’s all United vs. depleted Phoenix, 7-0

By ABQJournal News Staff

New Mexico United defeated Phoenix Rising 7-0 on Tuesday at the UNM Soccer Complex in United Soccer League Championship division play.

The game was rescheduled from Saturday, when Rising could not make it to Isotopes Park because of COVID-19 issues on the team, and it was still missing several players Tuesday for the same reason.

The rescheduling and relocation was hastily arranged since the Albuquerque Isotopes, primary tenants of the city-owned ballpark, were beginning a six-game home series vs. Round Rock.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger is staffing. Check for his report later Tuesday and in Wednesday’s Journal print edition.

 

 

