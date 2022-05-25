It’s all United vs. depleted Phoenix, 7-0

A dejected Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Edward Delgado, left, walks away as New Mexico United celebrates one of four first-half goals. United won 7-0 Tuesday at UNM Soccer Complex. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) United's Cristian Nava, left, and teammate Harry Swartz celebrate after Swartz scored in the first half. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) New Mexico United's Sam Hamilton, left, battles Phoenix Rising's Richmond Antwi for possession during action Tuesday night at UNM Soccer Complex. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) New Mexico United's Chris Wehan, left, collides with Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Edward Delgado. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) New Mexico United's Tabort Etaka Preston, right, is defended by Phoenix's Darnell King. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Prev 1 of 5 Next

New Mexico United defeated Phoenix Rising 7-0 on Tuesday at the UNM Soccer Complex in United Soccer League Championship division play.

The game was rescheduled from Saturday, when Rising could not make it to Isotopes Park because of COVID-19 issues on the team, and it was still missing several players Tuesday for the same reason.

The rescheduling and relocation was hastily arranged since the Albuquerque Isotopes, primary tenants of the city-owned ballpark, were beginning a six-game home series vs. Round Rock.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger is staffing. Check for his report later Tuesday and in Wednesday’s Journal print edition.