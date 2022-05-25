 Voters to decide two Dems for District Court posts - Albuquerque Journal

Voters to decide two Dems for District Court posts

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Clockwise from top left: Jennifer Wernersbach, Edward Benavidez, Bruce Fox and Emeterio Rudolfo

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County voters will decide two Democratic primary contests June 7 for judicial posts in 2nd Judicial District Court.

The winners of those contests will likely run unopposed in the general election in November.

Division 10

Incumbent District Judge Bruce Fox faces challenger Edward Benavidez for the Division 10 post.

Fox was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to the court’s Criminal Division in 2021. He previously served as chief judge for the Pueblo of Laguna and as a public defender in Albuquerque.

Fox received his law degree at Western New England University in 1989 and spent his entire professional career in New Mexico.

Benavidez has served three years as a prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He also served as Bernalillo County Metro Court judge for 10 years but was not retained by voters in 2018.

Benavidez received his law degree from Western Michigan University Law School and has practiced law in Albuquerque for 27 years.

Division 16

Incumbent District Judge Jennifer Wernersbach faces challenger Emeterio Rudolfo for the Division 16 post.

Wernersbach was appointed to the bench by Lujan Grisham in 2021. She previously practiced as a criminal defense lawyer for 17 years.

Wernersbach received her law degree from the University of New Mexico in 2004.

Rudolfo has practiced law for 27 years, primarily in criminal defense. He also has served on the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission.

He received his law degree from the UNM School of Law in 1995.

Home » 2022 election » Voters to decide two Dems for District Court posts

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Dems condemn ads in treasurer primary race
2022 election
Party leaders ask Eichenberg to halt ... Party leaders ask Eichenberg to halt his 'mudslinging'
2
Voters to decide two Dems for District Court posts
2022 election
Winners of Division 10, 16 will ... Winners of Division 10, 16 will likely run unopposed in November
3
Two first-generation Americans face off in CD2 Democratic primary
2022 election
Vasquez, Patel vie for chance to ... Vasquez, Patel vie for chance to run against Yvette Herrell, the state's only Republican member of Congress
4
House race features past, present representatives
2022 election
Ex-legislator takes on Dem incumbent in ... Ex-legislator takes on Dem incumbent in primary
5
TV debate Wednesday for AG candidates Torrez and Colón
2022 election
The two candidates in the hotly ... The two candidates in the hotly contested race for the Democratic nomination for state Attorney General are set to appear at a televised debate ...
6
County assessor candidates have experience with office
2022 election
Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. ... Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. Lara are vying to fill the seat being vacated by Tanya Giddings, who cannot run again because of ...
7
Garcia Holmes, Sanchez seek to turn ABQ-based district red
2022 election
Inflation, high crime top issues for ... Inflation, high crime top issues for GOP hopefuls
8
District judge candidate acknowledges 2018 tax lien
2022 election
Journal alerted by opponent's campaign manager Journal alerted by opponent's campaign manager
9
AG campaigns rake in big bucks
2022 election
Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in ... Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in primary race