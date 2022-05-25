Voters to decide two Dems for District Court posts

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County voters will decide two Democratic primary contests June 7 for judicial posts in 2nd Judicial District Court.

The winners of those contests will likely run unopposed in the general election in November.

Division 10

Incumbent District Judge Bruce Fox faces challenger Edward Benavidez for the Division 10 post.

Fox was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to the court’s Criminal Division in 2021. He previously served as chief judge for the Pueblo of Laguna and as a public defender in Albuquerque.

Fox received his law degree at Western New England University in 1989 and spent his entire professional career in New Mexico.

Benavidez has served three years as a prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He also served as Bernalillo County Metro Court judge for 10 years but was not retained by voters in 2018.

Benavidez received his law degree from Western Michigan University Law School and has practiced law in Albuquerque for 27 years.

Division 16

Incumbent District Judge Jennifer Wernersbach faces challenger Emeterio Rudolfo for the Division 16 post.

Wernersbach was appointed to the bench by Lujan Grisham in 2021. She previously practiced as a criminal defense lawyer for 17 years.

Wernersbach received her law degree from the University of New Mexico in 2004.

Rudolfo has practiced law for 27 years, primarily in criminal defense. He also has served on the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission.

He received his law degree from the UNM School of Law in 1995.