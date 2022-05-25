 Beto O'Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Beto O’Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting

By Acacia Coronado / Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas — A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.

As the Republican governor was finishing his remarks, O’Rourke approached the stage, pointed to the governor and said, “This is on you.”

“You are doing nothing. You are offering us nothing,” O’Rourke told Abbott, as a police officer held out his arm, as if to stop the candidate from storming the stage. Some on the stage yelled back at O’Rourke, with Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, a Republican, calling him a “sick son of a bitch.”

As officers escorted O’Rourke out of the auditorium, some in the gathered crowd jeered him while one woman chanted, “Let him speak.” Some people cried.

“This is on you until you choose to do something different,” O’Rourke said. “This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”

As Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke about the need for mental health care inside, O’Rourke called for gun control from the parking lot. “If we do nothing we will continue to see this,” he said, “year after year, school after school, kid after kid.”

Home » News » Nation » Beto O’Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot ...
AP Feeds
The gunman who massacred 19 children ... The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack ...
2
Shooting by Chaves County sheriff's deputies raises questions
ABQnews Seeker
Lapel camera footage shows deputies opening ... Lapel camera footage shows deputies opening fire on man
3
Two first-generation Americans face off in CD2 Democratic primary
2022 election
Vasquez, Patel vie for chance to ... Vasquez, Patel vie for chance to run against Yvette Herrell, the state's only Republican member of Congress
4
APD arrests son in father's death, IDs unrelated homicide ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police looking into a possible homicide ... Police looking into a possible homicide Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home park on West Central
5
Guns found at ABQ, RR high schools
ABQnews Seeker
No injuries were reported as two ... No injuries were reported as two students face charges
6
Hidden fuels still a threat in northern blazes
ABQnews Seeker
Weather shifts to critical fire Weather shifts to critical fire
7
Voters to decide two Dems for District Court posts
2022 election
Winners of Division 10, 16 will ... Winners of Division 10, 16 will likely run unopposed in November
8
Dems condemn ads in treasurer primary race
2022 election
Party leaders ask Eichenberg to halt ... Party leaders ask Eichenberg to halt his 'mudslinging'
9
House race features past, present representatives
2022 election
Ex-legislator takes on Dem incumbent in ... Ex-legislator takes on Dem incumbent in primary
10
County closes Carlito Springs, bans open fires
ABQnews Seeker
Ban will remain in place until ... Ban will remain in place until further notice