 Reality TV's Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case - Albuquerque Journal

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was sentenced Wednesday to about 12 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks to give the maximum term of 20 years to Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.” They argued in a pre-sentencing court filing that Duggar has a “deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children.”

The judge sentenced Duggar to 12 years and seven months in prison, one day after denying a defense motion to overturn the guilty verdict on grounds of insufficient evidence or to order a new trial.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes said he was pleased with the sentence.

“While this is not the sentence we asked for, this is a lengthy sentence,” Fowlkes said outside the courthouse.

Duggar, whose lawyers sought a five-year sentence, maintains his innocence and has said he will appeal.

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.

Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. After the allegations resurfaced in 2015, Duggar apologized publicly for unspecified behavior and resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group.

Months later, he publicly apologized for cheating on his wife and a pornography addiction, for which he then sought treatment.

In seeking a 20-year sentence, prosecutors cited the graphic images — and the ages of the children involved — as well as court testimony about the alleged abuse of Duggar’s sisters.

Duggar’s past behavior “provides an alarming window into the extent of his sexual interest in children that the Court should consider at sentencing,” federal prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum.

“This past conduct, when viewed alongside the conduct for which he has been convicted, makes clear that Duggar has a deep-seated, pervasive, and violent sexual interest in children, and a willingness to act on that interest” the court filing said.

Prosecutors also noted that Duggar’s computer had been partitioned to evade accountability software that had been installed to report to his wife activity such as porn searches, according to experts.

“There is simply no indication that Duggar will ever take the steps necessary to change this pattern of behavior and address his predilection for minor females,” prosecutors wrote.

Duggar has maintained that he’s innocent and that he intends to appeal, his attorneys wrote in their sentencing memorandum.

“Duggar accepts that he is before this Court for sentencing and that this Court must impose a penalty,” his attorneys wrote. “That is justice. But Duggar also appeals to this Court’s discretion to temper that justice with mercy.”

Home » More News » Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, ...
AP Feeds
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer swiftly ... Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer swiftly set in motion a pair of background-check bills for gun buyers Wednesday in response to the school massacre ...
2
Reality TV's Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child ...
More News
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar ... Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was sentenced Wednesday to about 12 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and possessing ...
3
Russia takes steps to bolster army, tighten grip on ...
AP Feeds
President Vladimir Putin issued an order ... President Vladimir Putin issued an order Wednesday to fast track Russian citizenship for residents in parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, ...
4
'Precious individuals' taken in Texas school shooting
AP Feeds
One student was an avid runner, ... One student was an avid runner, so fast she swept the races at field day. Another was learning football plays from his grandfather. One ...
5
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot ...
AP Feeds
The gunman who massacred 19 children ... The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack ...
6
Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine ...
AP Feeds
Piano music wafted from an apartment ... Piano music wafted from an apartment block on a recent spring evening in Kramatorsk, blending with distant artillery fire for a surreal soundtrack to ...
7
Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other ...
AP Feeds
North Korea test-launched a suspected intercontinental ... North Korea test-launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons toward its eastern waters Wednesday, South Korea said, hours after President Joe ...
8
War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future
AP Feeds
As she lay buried under the ... As she lay buried under the rubble, her legs broken and eyes blinded by blood and thick clouds of dust, all Inna Levchenko could ...
9
School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings
AP Feeds
Once again, one of America's deadliest ... Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students ...