 AG: Sandoval Deputy found with child sexual abuse material - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

AG: Sandoval Deputy found with child sexual abuse material

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities say a Sandoval County deputy was found with photos of children being sexually abused during a search Wednesday.

The Attorney General’s Office said the images were found as agents searched devices belonging to Deputy Robert Jesse Strand, 39.

Deputy Robert Jesse Strand (Attorney Generals’ Office)

The AG’s Office said some of the child sex abuse material found depicted children as young as infants.

“All children deserve to be safe in our community, and we will intervene to mitigate child exploitation in New Mexico,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a released statement.

The AG’s Office said the case was investigated in collaboration with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, among others.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » AG: Sandoval Deputy found with child sexual abuse material

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
AG: Sandoval Deputy found with child sexual abuse material
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a Sandoval County deputy ... Authorities say a Sandoval County deputy was found with photos of children being sexually abused during a search Wednesday. The Attorney General's Office said ...
2
Netflix forging ahead with expansion in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Netflix made a commitment to bringing ... Netflix made a commitment to bringing film to New Mexico with the purchase of Albuquerque Studios in 2018. The streaming giant then announced a ...
3
Firefighters rescue 'Cinder' the elk calf from fire's ashes
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn ... Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf found amid the ashes of the nation's largest wildfire, as calving season approaches its peak in ...
4
Shooting by Chaves County sheriff's deputies raises questions
ABQnews Seeker
Lapel camera footage shows deputies opening ... Lapel camera footage shows deputies opening fire on man
5
Voters to decide two Dems for District Court posts
2022 election
Winners of Division 10, 16 will ... Winners of Division 10, 16 will likely run unopposed in November
6
Two first-generation Americans face off in CD2 Democratic primary
2022 election
Vasquez, Patel vie for chance to ... Vasquez, Patel vie for chance to run against Yvette Herrell, the state's only Republican member of Congress
7
County closes Carlito Springs, bans open fires
ABQnews Seeker
Ban will remain in place until ... Ban will remain in place until further notice
8
Hidden fuels still a threat in northern blazes
ABQnews Seeker
Weather shifts to critical fire Weather shifts to critical fire
9
Guns found at ABQ, RR high schools
ABQnews Seeker
No injuries were reported as two ... No injuries were reported as two students face charges