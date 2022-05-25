AG: Sandoval Deputy found with child sexual abuse material

Authorities say a Sandoval County deputy was found with photos of children being sexually abused during a search Wednesday.

The Attorney General’s Office said the images were found as agents searched devices belonging to Deputy Robert Jesse Strand, 39.

The AG’s Office said some of the child sex abuse material found depicted children as young as infants.

“All children deserve to be safe in our community, and we will intervene to mitigate child exploitation in New Mexico,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a released statement.

The AG’s Office said the case was investigated in collaboration with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, among others.