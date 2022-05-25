‘Mayans’ actress enjoys watching the series unfold along with the fans

Though Justina Adorno stars in “Mayans M.C.,” she waits to watch the episodes just like a fan.

“Every time I watch a new episode, I’m screaming,” she says of the series. “It’s so fun to watch the season out so far with everyone else. Episode three, I was literally screaming. I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t prepared.”

“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border.

Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel, played by Clayton Cardenas and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe, played by Edward James Olmos after a heart-wrenching betrayal.

The series also stars Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas. The series airs at 11 p.m. Tuesday on FX. It also is available on demand and on Hulu.

Adorno plays Nails, who is in a relationship with Angel.

“Nails is the most relatable character,” Adorno says. “She’s not in the drama. She’s in this relationship that is much bigger. She’s doing her best as a soon-to-be mom. She’s trying to find the normalcy. The relationship she’s building with Angel to be what it is.”

Adorno says Nails holds onto the love she has with Angel.

“She wants the best possible outcome,” she says. “You’ll see the deepest and rawest moments coming in the series.”

Stepping into the shoes of Nails, Adorno had some challenges.

“There are some heavy episodes and I was anxious and having nightmares because I was getting so emotional,” she says. “The most difficult part is before and after these scenes. It hits me so deep. I have to get myself there and then be able to bring myself back from the place I went with Nails. I just want to make sure that I’m telling the most complete story.”

“Mayans M.C.” is a spin-off series from “Sons of Anarchy.”

Adorno knew a little bit about the show and learned more about it while starring in “Grand Hotel” along with Katey Sagal, who was on the series.

“A few years later, this opportunity came around where I got to portray a strong woman,” Adorno says. “These women hold their own in this crazy world and lifestyle. The women are so complex and Nails holds her own in this show.”

When it comes to projects, Adorno is always looking for something that will give her a challenge.

This is why she wanted to play Nails. It’s also the reason she was drawn to the TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” where she played Steph.

The project brought her to New Mexico for filming.

“I didn’t know I needed New Mexico in my life,” she says. “The landscapes are beautiful. The people are amazing. I was out there for work and now I get go back and visit just for me. It’s a choice.”

Adorno also had the chance to bond with Trujillo, who plays Che “Taza” Romero in “Mayans M.C.”

Trujillo has a ranch in Taos.

“Hopefully one day he’ll invite me out there,” she says with a laugh. “Working with Raoul and Edward has been an amazing experience for me.”

ON TV

“Mayans M.C.” airs at 11 p.m. Tuesday on FX. It is also on demand and streams on Hulu.