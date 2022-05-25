 B2B to host musical get together featuring jug band instruments - Albuquerque Journal

B2B to host musical get together featuring jug band instruments

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Duke City Jug Band Jam is a free series for the public where musicians will perform jug band music. (Courtesy of Judy Muldawer)

Judy Muldawer knows that some musicians are shy about playing with others.

This is the reason she started the Duke City Jug Band Jam. The first jam will take place from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at B2B Brewery in the Northeast Heights.

“Some musicians don’t feel they know the music,” she says. “Or they’ve never played with other musicians. We thought this kind of music would be open to everybody.”

Muldawer says a jug band consists of a jug player and a mix of conventional and homemade instruments.

The homemade instruments are modified for making sound, like the washtub bass, washboard, spoons, bones, stovepipe, jaw harp, and comb and tissue paper.

Muldawer plans on the series to be monthly, though she is working with B2B Brewery on the schedule.

She says there will be a variety of acoustic instruments including ukuleles, kazoos, harmonicas, tambourines, spoons, washboards, fiddles, guitars, jugs, banjos, mandolins, tubas and saxophones.

Musicians will join in playing relatively simple structured songs – mostly 3-4 chords – with steady rhythms.

Muldawer says anyone bringing a ukulele will receive a free copy of a recent Ukulele Magazine and a chord chart (while supplies last).

Songs will include mostly music from the ’20s and ’30s – popular and blues. Examples of this type of music with chords can be found at banjojudy.com/jug-band-music.

“I’ve always enjoyed listing to jug band music,” she says. “I was a fan of Jim Kweskin and the Jug Band in the 1960s. The band brought the genre to the forefront.”

Muldawer wanted to find a family-friendly space for the series and B2B Brewery was perfect.

“They have a covered patio and it’s really cool,” she says. “There’s also a lot of space for the musicians to spread out and perform. We’re hoping that the series becomes one that will grow.”

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 29

HOW MUCH: Free to attend, information at banjojudy@gmail.com

Home » Entertainment » B2B to host musical get together featuring jug band instruments

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Ice Age Footprints' features the monumental discovery at White ...
Entertainment
'Ice Age Footprints' will premiere at ... 'Ice Age Footprints' will premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, on New Mexico PBS and stream on the PBS Video app
2
Kiwanis Club is looking for the next voice of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Got a voice filled with gloom? ... Got a voice filled with gloom? The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe want you to be front and center at this year's 98th Annual ...
3
NEA grants 15 NM arts organizations $1.16M
ABQnews Seeker
The National Endowment for the Arts ... The National Endowment for the Arts announced its latest round of grants to arts organizations. Fifteen New Mexico organizations will receive a total of ...
4
ABQ Beer Week returns with events running from May ...
Blogs
The kickoff party will be held ... The kickoff party will be held from 4-7 p.m. May 26 at Bubba's 33.
5
A look at five of the 84 new public ...
Arts
During the pandemic, the Albuquerque Arts ... During the pandemic, the Albuquerque Arts Board stepped up to support a variety of artist groups that were experiencing overnight cancellations and closures.
6
10 projects picked for the New Voices New Mexico ...
Blogs
The training program starts in May ... The training program starts in May and will be conducted in three phases lasting a total of six months.
7
Stage set for the return of Summerfest
ABQnews Seeker
Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ... Summerfest and Freedom 4th are back. ...
8
Portion of art show sales to go to aid ...
Arts
A dozen artists will donate a ... A dozen artists will donate a portion of the proceeds from 27 works to Direct Relief, a nonprofit providing emergency medical assistance and disaster ...
9
Need a cup of locally roasted coffee or a ...
Dining Reviews
Iconik is, well, an iconic coffee ... Iconik is, well, an iconic coffee shop with two convenient locations, both with full kitchens and different menus.
10
NM actor strives to help nurture the film community
Arts
Sam Quinnn, co-owner of Southwest Scene ... Sam Quinnn, co-owner of Southwest Scene Works, is starting a series called, 'Create Your Own Content.'