What’s happening in ABQ May 27-June 2: Trains, yoga, football and more

I feel like 75 degrees is the perfect temperature, so hopefully Mother Nature stays as is. As of now, it seems unlikely to rain this week, so let us see what Albuquerque has to offer us.

1 Youth training camp

Led by San Diego State running back and Albuquerque native Jordan Byrd, there will be a one-day camp held Sunday at the Rio Rancho Event Center, 2001 Civic Center Circle NE, Rio Rancho, from noon-3 p.m. Byrd and coaching staff will offer tips with hands-on instruction, contests, free giveaways and noncontact games in an up-tempo, fun, and positive environment. Tickets are $35 plus fees and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

2 Sandia Sunrise Yoga with Coffee

Thursday, wake up and work out as you watch the sunrise. The event starts at 6:30 a.m. and yoga users of all levels are welcome, but Traverses Yoga asks participants to bring their own water, mat and towel.

Tickets start at $15 plus fees and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Sandia Sunrise Yoga with Coffee will take place at 6001 Pan America Fwy. NE, on the rooftop of the BMW/MINI car dealership.

3 ABQ Beer week

The city’s premier beer week makes its return with an 11-day celebration on its 10th anniversary. This year, Albuquerque Beer Week runs until June 5. To see a full schedule, visit abqbeerweek.com.

4 New Mexico Steam Locomotive tour

For any history buffs out there, check out the restoration site of AT&SF 2926, located at 1833 Eighth St. NW for a tour of the locomotive. The locomotive is open to the public from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays for docent-led tours.

“The group has been doing it out of an interest to preserve a piece of history,” said John Roberts, member of the board of the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society. “Our mission statement is part of that is to help preserve history and educate the public about real history.”

This locomotive was born in 1944 and retired in 1956.

“I understand that our locomotive ran from Kansas to Los Angeles but the route of course went Chicago to Los Angeles so it went anywhere in between,” Roberts said.

5 ’90s Alternative Night

This Friday, Insideout is hosting ’90s Alternative Night. Rock out to Nirvana and Pearl Jam as we look back at a time with two-way pagers and dial up internet. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the event starts at 9 p.m. The first 50 people receive a burned CD, so make sure your car is compatible. Insideout is located at The Historic El Rey Theater, 622 Central NE, and tickets can be purchased at the door.

6 Heritage Spinning and Weaving

This Saturday, Old San Ysidro Church is hosting a class on spinning and weaving. The class promotes the origins and histories of fiber in Spanish Colonial New Mexico. General admission tickets run $4-$6 and the class is included with your Old Church tour admission.

This class features practices used for dyeing wool with indigo.

Class runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and returns on Saturday, June 25. The church is located at 973 Old Church Road, Corrales, and tickets can be purchased at cabq.gov

7 Vintage Vibrations

Celebrate the roaring 2020s with a night of swing and jazz music remixed with EDM. Electro Swing is an EDM subgenre that fuses the influences from swing and jazz with house and hip-hop elements.

DJs performing include AudioBuddha, Decibel, HP Dubcraft, BadCat and Chris Losack. There is no cover and this event is for adults aged 21 and over. This event is located at Juno Brewery, 1501 First St. NW, and starts this Saturday at 6 p.m.

8 Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition

The New Mexico Watercolor Society is excited to host the 47th annual Western Federation of Watercolor Societies exhibition in Albuquerque at the Expo New Mexico Fine Arts Gallery. Come enjoy some of the best artists in the nation as 22 New Mexican artists are among the exhibitors. The show runs through June 4, Thursday through Sunday each week. Hours include 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Thursday; Friday hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to the show is free though an Expo NM parking fee may apply.