 APD investigating homicide after man dies in hospital - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating homicide after man dies in hospital

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police tallied another homicide as a gunshot victim died in the hospital weeks after being shot on East Central.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Raymond Sedillo, 25, died last weekend after being shot on May 8.

“This case will now be investigated by the homicide unit,” he said.

Gallegos said police responded to gunfire near Central and Pennsylvania SE and found a car crashed into a fire hydrant with a broken window. He said officers found Sedillo slumped over in the driver’s seat and he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said police traced the shooting to the parking lot of a nearby market.

