Aggies score upset at WAC baseball tournament

By ABQJournal News Staff

MESA, Ariz. — New Mexico State (21-32) pulled a first-day surprise Wednesday at the Western Athletic Conference baseball tournament, upsetting Sam Houston (31-24) 3-1 in a pairing of 4-vs.-1 seed.

The Aggies advance to the winner’s bracket of the eight-team double-elimination tournament for a 5 p.m. Thursday game (ESPN+ streaming) against No. 3 UT Rio Grande Valley. NMSU lost two of three to UTRGV during the season.

Pablo Cortes (4-4) held Sam Houston to a run on seven hits over 7.2 innings for the win, and Alex Bustamante got the last four outs for his seventh save. Edwin Martinez-Pagani had a two-run triple and Tommy Tabak a solo homer for the Aggies.

(Click here for an updated tournament bracket, here for Wednesday's Aggies box score.)

 

