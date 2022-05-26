 Sports Speak Up: On Tim Anderson, John Fields and windy baseball - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up: On Tim Anderson, John Fields and windy baseball

By ABQJournal News Staff

IN A 2019 Sports Illustrated article, Tim Anderson stated “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson.” If Anderson is going to make the laughable claim that he has faced anything close to what Jackie faced, he should be ridiculed. Are you serious? Today’s Jackie Robinson?

— Uptown Ed

REGARDING JOHN FIELDS: Yes, too bad that UNM lost him as its golf coach to the University of Texas. Back in August, 1974, the young 15 year old Fields from Las Cruces was part of our group for the first round of The New Mexico State Amateur at the UNM Championship course. One could see his potential and afterward I told his father (who had walked the course with his son) that he would one day be a great player. But little did we know at the time that he would become one of the all-time great NCAA coaches. Well done, John.

— NM Old Timer

ALBUQUERQUE ISOTOPES, UNM baseball and UNM softball: the (winning) answer is blowing in the wind.

— Weather-Beaten Baseball Fan

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up: On Tim Anderson, John Fields and windy baseball

