Lobo football notes: Player commits, record book overhauled

University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales is not opposed to recruiting junior college transfers, especially when they are eligible to play three seasons in four years.

Such is the case in cornerback Josh Williamson from Reedley College in California.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Williamson recorded three interceptions, one fumble recovery and 17 tackles in his only season for 7-4 Reedley.

Williamson picked off two passes in one game, Reedley’s 38-6 win over Siskiyous.

Williamson took to Twitter Tuesday night to announce his commitment to the Lobos. One of the photos featured him posing with UNM cornerbacks coach Troy Reffett.

Williamson tweeted: “After a Great Visit at the University of New Mexico I am blessed to say that I have received an Full Ride and I am Fully Committed!!!”

MWC ON TV: The Mountain West Conference announced on Wednesday its first four games that will appear on the CBS Television Network during the upcoming football season.

None of the games will feature the Lobos.

The first of four selections kick off on Saturday, Sept. 3, when San Diego State hosts Arizona in the grand opening of Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PST

Air Force will play twice on CBS, hosting Colorado (Sept. 10) and Navy (Oct. 1). The Falcons and Buffaloes will start at 1:30 p.m. MT, while the Commander-In-Chief contest against the Midshipmen will kick off at 10 a.m. MT.

The CBS broadcast slate concludes with Utah State at Boise State on Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. MT.

The four CBS matchups will also stream live on Paramount+.

The CBS Sports Network and FOX Network television packages for the 2022 football season will be announced on Thursday.

RECORD BOOK: UNM’s athletic communications department recently won a “Super 11” award bestowed by the Football Writers Association of America, which recognizes the best performing sports information departments in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

By coincidence (or not?) Frank Mercogliano, UNM Assistant Athletic Director for Communications, recently overhauled the Lobo football record book.

Mercogliano compiled lists of every single 100-yard rushing game, 100-yard receiving game and every 300-yard passing game since 1959. As if that wasn’t enough, even the previous year-by-year schedules were updated with attendance and weather information, so if you want to know when the last rain game was, or how many games have had a lightning delay, it’s all available.

The UNM football record book can be found at: https://storage.googleapis.com/golobos-com/2022/04/c3745c0d-football-records-2022-v2.pdf

Sept. 3

Season opener: Maine at New Mexico, time, TV TBA