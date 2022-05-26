 Big four-day weekend set for Ruidoso Downs horse racing - Albuquerque Journal

Big four-day weekend set for Ruidoso Downs horse racing

By Journal Staff Report

RUIDOSO DOWNS – Ruidoso Downs Race Track opens for the 2022 racing season with trials for the $1 million Ruidoso Futurity on Friday and Saturday, the (estimated) $850,000 Ruidoso Derby on Sunday, and special holiday racing on Monday.

Post time is scheduled for noon Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Officials expect big crowds to begin the 75th year of racing at Ruidoso Downs. Parking and admission are free, but reserved seating can be made in advance by telephone at (575) 378-4140 or www.raceruidoso.com.

There will be 15 races each day for the Ruidoso Futurity trials on Friday and Saturday, with the top 10 qualifying horses making the final of the race to be held on June 12.

Sunday’s Ruidoso Derby trials feature 10 races. Last season’s All American Futurity winner, KJ Desparado, and Ruidoso and Rainbow Futurity winner Jess Savin Candy will be participating. The Ruidoso Derby final will be held on June 11.

The holiday race card on Monday 30 features the $25,000 John Andreini Memorial Stakes.

Racing will continue through late spring and summer and culiminates on Labor Day weekend, which features the All American Futurity final to be held on Monday, Sept. 5.

