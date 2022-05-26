Local golf notes: Pros honored to instruct vets

This weekend is expected to be a special one at Santa Ana Golf Club on the Santa Ana Pueblo.

The PGA’s charitable works for the military have teamed up to raise money and honor war veterans with the help from golf.

Over the next two months, Patriot Golf Days will take place at the Santa Ana Pueblo, where PGA instructors will instruct veterans whether they are experienced or beginners, free of charge.

Patriot Golf Days will be accepting donations in the name of Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE programs that benefit war veterans.

Those interested in donating can reach Twin Warriors Golf Club head pro Zach Hoefel at (505) 771-6155.

“We’ll be taking donations at both golf courses for Patriot Golf Days,” said Hoefel, who has been highly involved with the Folds of Honor for the past 14 years. “They split the donations from Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE, and all the funds raised stay in the state of New Mexico.”

The 14th Folds of Honor golf tournament that benefits war veterans takes place July 22 at Twin Warriors. There are still a few openings, Hoefel said, but the popular event has already drawn 164 golfers.

“I never thought the tournament would get this big,” Hoefel said. “It’s friends and family. The whole weekend is a family-oriented event. I have people come from all over different states who have become close friends with my family. It’s a great time. We raise the money for such a good cause.”

Hoefel is grateful he can continue to raise money for an event that started in the name of his father, Dave.

“So many veterans and families thank me for what we do and it’s like we’re holding a golf tournament or we’re teaching veterans to play golf,” Hoefel said. “These guys, they risked their lives and their families so I can be a golf pro. The least I can do is to help their families, or help them out as well too.

“Everybody here is here for a reason.”

Recently, Hoefel was named Sun Country Section Professional of the Year.

“That was an absolutely incredible honor.” Hoefel said. “I grew up in the Sun Country section, born and raised in Albuquerque. I looked up to local pros when I was 12 and started playing. To come to Santa Ana Golf and the Santa Ana Pueblo where my mentors are Derek Gutierrez, Roger Martinez, Dave Brown, I kind of tried to follow in their footsteps. To be honored with that award, I’m speechless. It was pretty amazing.”

Last week, Hoefel stepped up as general manager in place of Derek Gutierrez, who was at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the PGA Championship.

Gutierrez, the director of golf and general manager of Santa Ana Golf Club Inc., is also a PGA of America National Board Director for District 12.

Gutierrez introduced the marquee group of the afternoon, including World No. 2 Jon Rahm, 2020 PGA champion and World No. 4 Colin Morikawa and Masters champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

“It was awesome to see Derek out there representing Santa Ana Golf and the Santa Ana Pueblo,” Hoefel said. “It was so cool to see him on TV.”

Editor’s note: For tips on additional local golf coverage, contact Steve Virgen at 823-3935 or email svirgen@abqjournal.com.