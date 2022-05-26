ABQ man pleads guilty in fatal 2020 shooting

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and other felonies for a 2020 drive-by shooting that killed 36-year-old Elizabeth Martinez.

Christopher Montoya, 28, also pleaded guilty to shooting at an occupied dwelling and two counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting at a house near Osuna and Edith NE.

Montoya faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing. State District Judge Jennifer Wernersbach scheduled his sentencing hearing on July 28.

Deputies described Martinez as a bystander who was fatally shot on Nov. 19, 2020, when several bullets pierced the walls and windows of a house in the 6400 block of Franciscan NE, according to a criminal complaint.

Bernalillo County deputies who responded to the shooting found Martinez fatally shot in the living room of the house, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies also found bullet holes in the walls and at least one 9mm bullet casing beside tire skid marks.

Witnesses told investigators that an argument over the sale of a used car preceded the fatal shooting.

A witness identified Montoya as the man who fired shots at the house from the driver’s side window of a car as he drove away from the house, the complaint said.

Investigators said GPS records from Montoya’s phone indicated he had been at the house on Franciscan SE.

A grand jury indictment said Montoya was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence for hiding a firearm and erasing text messages.