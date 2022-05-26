Express pitchers get 13 strikeouts in 2nd straight victory over ‘Topes

The margin for error was razor thin for Albuquerque Isotopes pitchers Wednesday night.

Too thin as things turned out.

Round Rock starter Cole Winn and three relievers struck out 13 Albuquerque hitters and the first-place Express rode quality pitching to a 7-2 victory over the home team at smoky Isotopes Park. Round Rock has taken the first two games of the six-game series, largely on the strength of its starting pitching.

“Give credit where credit is due,” Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer said. “Cole Winn is a good pitcher and he kind of pushed us out of our game plan. We had opportunities to score some runs, but we could never get the big hit. Round Rock’s starters have been good the last two games.”

With smoke from a fire in Albuquerque’s bosque drifting over the park, the Isotopes were outhit just 10-8 but all eight Albuquerque hits were singles. Round Rock had an RBI double and a pair of two-run homers on its card, spoiling an otherwise effective night by Isotopes pitchers.

Starter Brandon Gold worked five innings, allowing five hits and striking out five. But he was tagged for a two-run homer by Zach Reks in the first inning, and another two-run shot by Willie Calhoun in the fourth. He left with the Isotopes trailing 4-1.

“I thought Goldy was good,” Schaeffer said. “He kept us in the game, did his job. Just two swings really ended up hurting him.”

Relievers Jake Bird and Zach Lee shut down the Express over the next three innings, keeping the score at 4-1. Lee was particularly efficient, needing just four pitches to retire Round Rock in the eighth.

But the Isotopes’ offense was unable to break through. The ‘Topes did not have a hit until Coco Montes singled to lead off the fifth. Jonathan Morales and Dom Nuñez also singled in the inning to plate Albuquerque’s first run, but Winn got Elehuris Montero to ground into a inning-ending double play.

Round Rock broke things open in the top of the ninth with three runs on four hits and a walk. Reks went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to pace the visitors.

Albuquerque loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, but could only manage one run on Tim Lopes’ sacrifice fly.

“We’ve been quiet the last couple nights, but these guys are good hitters,” Schaeffer said. “It’s only a matter of time until we break out.”



One Isotopes player who has been putting up good at-bats is Montes, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday to raise his average to .300. The 25-year-old infielder has hits in seven of his last nine games and has impressed Schaeffer since joining the club from Double-A Hartford on April 29.

“Coco is a grinder,” Schaeffer said. “I like his approach and I can put him in a lot of different spots in the lineup. The way he’s going, he might be batting in the three, four and five spots before long.”

Montes played shortstop Wednesday. He has also played second and third base.

“He’s a utility guy,” Schaeffer said, “which gives us more options. He’s off to a good start here overall. He’s been solid.”

The Isotopes and Express will play game three of the series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Rehabbing Colorado Rockies right-hander Peter Lambert will get the start for Albuquerque.

GETTING GREEDY: Round Rock nearly ran itself out of a first-inning rally when Steele Walker and Leody Taveras both singled to put runners at first and third. They attempted a double steal, with Taveras safe at second, but Isotopes shortstop Montes fired home to catch Walker at the plate. The play cost the Express a run when the next batter, Rex, homered to right-center field.

‘TOPES THURSDAY:

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM