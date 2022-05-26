This year, we’re taking a different approach to the Journal’s Summer Guide.

The state offers a wealth of activities and places to visit and we know there’s a pent-up yearning for travel and fun after two years of pandemic restrictions. So, we wanted to provide readers with a wide range of suggestions — 101 in all.

It’s by no means a complete list, but it is a well-intentioned effort to cover a wide range of interests. And prime the pump of your own imagination.

Before you head out on any adventure, remember that local restrictions and rules surrounding COVID-19 remain fluid, so always check ahead.

Have a fun and safe summer.

— Helen Taylor