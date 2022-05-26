Festivals & Markets

1) 34th Annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival

June 4-5

celtfestabq.com

Back after a two-year hiatus with Celtic dance, athletics, games, music, arts, history and oral traditions at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.

2) Spring & Fiber Festival

June 4-5

golondrinas.org

Experience traditional ranch activities like sheep shearing, wool dyeing, spinning and weaving, plus a fiber arts marketplace, bread baking and crafts for children at El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe.

3) 14th Annual Santa Fe Herb & Lavender Festival

June 18-19

golondrinas.org

Lavender and herb product vendors along with lectures and hands-on activities at El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe.

4) Roswell UFO Festival

July 1-3

ufofestival.com

The truth is out there … at the Roswell UFO Festival, which this summer marks the 75th anniversary of the Roswell incident. Experience all the out-of-this-world fun.

5) 28th Annual Santa Fe Wine Festival

July 2-3

golondrinas.org

Celebrate your independence with wines from 20 New Mexico at El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe. Food, live music, arts and crafts.

6) Freedom 4th

July 4

cabq.gov

Fun, fireworks and music by Shenandoah at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.

7) International Folk Art Market

July 6-10

folkartmarket.org

From Algeria to Zimbabwe, artists and artisans from around the world will bring their textiles, jewelry, baskets and more to the International Folk Art Market at Santa Fe’s Museum Hill.

8) Silver City Clay Festival

July 11-17

clayfestival.com

Dig into clay, mud and earth at the Silver City Clay Festival. Artists, collectors and educators explore clay and its impact on New Mexico’s culture and history.

9) 13th Annual Â¡Viva México! Fiesta

July 16-17

golondrinas.org

Celebrate the music, culture, food and art of Mexico at El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe. Re-discover our neighbor to the south as you listen to mariachis, shop in the Mercado and eat delicious food prepared by local Mexican chefs.

10) Santa Fe Beer & Food Festival

Aug. 6-7

golondrinas.org

At El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe.

11) Great American Duck Races

Aug. 25-28

demingduckrace.com

After canceling the feathered fun in 2021, Deming is ready to welcome back the Great American Duck Races at McKinley Duck Downs at Courthouse Park.

12) 19th Annual Santa Fe Fiesta de los Niños

Sept. 3-4

golondrinas.org

Enjoy local entertainment, learn about New Mexico wildlife and make crafts at El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe. Try your hand at weaving, corn grinding and games.

13) New Mexico State Fair

Sept. 8-18.

statefair.exponm.com

Whether you’re hankering for a turkey leg, chocolate-covered-deep-fried-Snickers or a steaming bowl of posole, the New Mexico State Fair will satisfy. And that’s just your appetite. There are also the cute little baby animals, the bucking rodeo horses, the flashy midway rides, the music and dancers, the art … you get the point. Be entertained and well fed at the State Fair.

14) 14th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire

Sept. 17-18

golondrinas.org

Take a majestic journey back in time with knights, medieval music and unique arts and crafts at El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe.