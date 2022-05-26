Performance & Art

15) Santa Fe Opera
The 2022 season of the world renowned Santa Fe Opera runs July 1 through Aug. 27. Tickets are $42-$284, depending on performance.
santafeopera.org
15) “Carmen”
Sung in French. Opens July 1.
16) “The Barber of Seville”
Sung in Italian. Opens July 2.
17) “Falstaff”
Sung in Italian. Opens July 16.
18) “Tristan und Isolde”
Sung in German. Opens July 23.
19) “M. Butterfly”
Sung in English. Opens July 30.
20) Apprentice Scenes
Aug. 14, Aug. 21
21) Music at the ABQ BioPark
abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com
This popular summer concert series returns with 10 performances.
Friday night Zoo Music concerts are scheduled for June 3, 17 and 24, and July 15 and 29.
Thursday night Garden Music concerts at the Botanic Garden are slated for June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4.
Flor de Toloache kicks off Zoo Music on June 3 while Garden Music opens with local band Red Light Cameras on June 9.
22) Music from Angel Fire
musicfromangelfire.org
The festival’s 38th season runs Aug. 18-Sept. 3 with concerts in Angel Fire, Taos, Las Vegas and Raton.
23) Santa Fe Desert Chorale
desertchorale.org
Founded in 1982, the Santa Fe Desert Chorale is marking its 40th anniversary this year as one of the longest-running professional music organizations in New Mexico. The summer festival runs July 13-Aug. 5 with three performances of “Pilgrimage: Songs of the Mediterranean Basin,” four performances of “Mystics and Mavericks,” three performances of “The Sounding Sea” and two artist spotlight recitals.
24) Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival
santafechambermusic.com
The festival’s 49th season runs July 17-Aug. 22, presenting 37 concerts, including debut performances and returning favorites.
Highly anticipated debuts include the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio, conductor James Gaffigan, pianist Nicolas Namoradze, mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron, the Beijing Guitar Duo and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra principal clarinet YaoGuang Zhai. Four renowned ensembles – the Dover, Escher, FLUX and Miami string quartets – return to the festival stage.
25) Adobe Theater
9813 Fourth NW, Albuquerque
adobetheater.org
• “Unnecessary Farce” June 10-July 3
• Young Actors’ Summer Studio June 13-23
• “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” July 22-Aug. 15
• “The Women of Lockerbie” Sept. 2-25
26) Albuquerque Little Theatre
224 Pasquale SW, Albuquerque
albuquerquelittletheatre.org
• “Kinky Boots” Aug. 26-Sept. 18
27) Santa Fe Playhouse
124 E. DeVargas St. Santa Fe
santafeplayhouse.org
• “Everybody” June 16-July 10
• “Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama” Aug. 25-Sept. 18
28) Upstart Crows of Santa Fe
upstartcrowsofsantafe.org
• “Hamlet” Through June 5
• “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Aug. 5-14
29) Vortex Theatre
2900 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque
vortexabq.org
• “References to Salvadore Dalí Make Me Hot” June 3-19
• New Mexico Shakespeare Festival Aug. 5-Sept. 3 (free)
One of New Mexico’s bragging points is its wealth of museums. Check websites for more exhibits.
30) “A Life Well Lived: Photographs by Malcolm Varon”
Through Oct. 31
Georgia O’Keeffe Museum
217 Johnson, Santa Fe
okeeffemuseum.org
31) “Dressing with Purpose: Belonging and Resistance in Scandinavia”
Through Feb. 19, 2023
Museum of International Folk Art
706 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe
internationalfolkart.org
32) “Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond”
Through Jan. 8, 2023
National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum
1701 Fourth SW, Albuquerque
nationalhispaniccenter.org
33) “Observing With NASA, An Authentic Data Experience With Astronomical Imaging”
Through July
National Museum of Nuclear Science & History
601 Eubank SE, Albuquerque
nuclearmuseum.org
34) “Curative Powers: New Mexico’s Hot Springs”
Through Sept. 4
New Mexico History Museum
113 Lincoln Ave., Santa Fe
nmhistorymuseum.org
35) Trans-gressions and Amplifications: Mixed-Media Photography of the 1960s and 1970s”
Opens July 23- Jan. 8, 2023
New Mexico Museum of Art
107 W. Palace Ave., Santa Fe
nmartmuseum.org
36) “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche”
Opens June 11-Sept. 4
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain NW, Albuquerque
cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum
Other Museums Across New Mexico
• Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Drive NE, Albuquerque
balloonmuseum.com
• Holocaust & Intolerance Museum of New Mexico
616 Central SW, Albuquerque
nmholocaustmuseum.org
• Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th NW, Albuquerque
indianpueblo.org
• Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
108 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe
iaia.edu/museum
• Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe
indianartsandculture.org
• Museum of Spanish Colonial Art
750 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe
spanishcolonial.org
• New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum
4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces
nmfarmandranchmuseum.org
• New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science
1801 Mountain NW, Albuquerque
nmnaturalhistory.org
• Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian
704 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe
wheelwright.org