Performance & Art

15) Santa Fe Opera

The 2022 season of the world renowned Santa Fe Opera runs July 1 through Aug. 27. Tickets are $42-$284, depending on performance.

santafeopera.org

15) “Carmen”

Sung in French. Opens July 1.

16) “The Barber of Seville”

Sung in Italian. Opens July 2.

17) “Falstaff”

Sung in Italian. Opens July 16.

18) “Tristan und Isolde”

Sung in German. Opens July 23.

19) “M. Butterfly”

Sung in English. Opens July 30.

20) Apprentice Scenes

Aug. 14, Aug. 21

21) Music at the ABQ BioPark

abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com

This popular summer concert series returns with 10 performances.

Friday night Zoo Music concerts are scheduled for June 3, 17 and 24, and July 15 and 29.

Thursday night Garden Music concerts at the Botanic Garden are slated for June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4.

Flor de Toloache kicks off Zoo Music on June 3 while Garden Music opens with local band Red Light Cameras on June 9.

22) Music from Angel Fire

musicfromangelfire.org

The festival’s 38th season runs Aug. 18-Sept. 3 with concerts in Angel Fire, Taos, Las Vegas and Raton.

23) Santa Fe Desert Chorale

desertchorale.org

Founded in 1982, the Santa Fe Desert Chorale is marking its 40th anniversary this year as one of the longest-running professional music organizations in New Mexico. The summer festival runs July 13-Aug. 5 with three performances of “Pilgrimage: Songs of the Mediterranean Basin,” four performances of “Mystics and Mavericks,” three performances of “The Sounding Sea” and two artist spotlight recitals.

24) Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival

santafechambermusic.com

The festival’s 49th season runs July 17-Aug. 22, presenting 37 concerts, including debut performances and returning favorites.

Highly anticipated debuts include the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio, conductor James Gaffigan, pianist Nicolas Namoradze, mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron, the Beijing Guitar Duo and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra principal clarinet YaoGuang Zhai. Four renowned ensembles – the Dover, Escher, FLUX and Miami string quartets – return to the festival stage.

25) Adobe Theater

9813 Fourth NW, Albuquerque

adobetheater.org

• “Unnecessary Farce” June 10-July 3

• Young Actors’ Summer Studio June 13-23

• “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” July 22-Aug. 15

• “The Women of Lockerbie” Sept. 2-25

26) Albuquerque Little Theatre

224 Pasquale SW, Albuquerque

albuquerquelittletheatre.org

• “Kinky Boots” Aug. 26-Sept. 18

27) Santa Fe Playhouse

124 E. DeVargas St. Santa Fe

santafeplayhouse.org

• “Everybody” June 16-July 10

• “Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama” Aug. 25-Sept. 18

28) Upstart Crows of Santa Fe

upstartcrowsofsantafe.org

• “Hamlet” Through June 5

• “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Aug. 5-14

29) Vortex Theatre

2900 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque

vortexabq.org

• “References to Salvadore Dalí Make Me Hot” June 3-19

• New Mexico Shakespeare Festival Aug. 5-Sept. 3 (free)

One of New Mexico’s bragging points is its wealth of museums. Check websites for more exhibits.

30) “A Life Well Lived: Photographs by Malcolm Varon”

Through Oct. 31

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

217 Johnson, Santa Fe

okeeffemuseum.org

31) “Dressing with Purpose: Belonging and Resistance in Scandinavia”

Through Feb. 19, 2023

Museum of International Folk Art

706 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe

internationalfolkart.org

32) “Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond”

Through Jan. 8, 2023

National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum

1701 Fourth SW, Albuquerque

nationalhispaniccenter.org

33) “Observing With NASA, An Authentic Data Experience With Astronomical Imaging”

Through July

National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

601 Eubank SE, Albuquerque

nuclearmuseum.org

34) “Curative Powers: New Mexico’s Hot Springs”

Through Sept. 4

New Mexico History Museum

113 Lincoln Ave., Santa Fe

nmhistorymuseum.org

35) Trans-gressions and Amplifications: Mixed-Media Photography of the 1960s and 1970s”

Opens July 23- Jan. 8, 2023

New Mexico Museum of Art

107 W. Palace Ave., Santa Fe

nmartmuseum.org

36) “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche”

Opens June 11-Sept. 4

Albuquerque Museum

2000 Mountain NW, Albuquerque

cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum

Other Museums Across New Mexico

• Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum

9201 Balloon Museum Drive NE, Albuquerque

balloonmuseum.com

• Holocaust & Intolerance Museum of New Mexico

616 Central SW, Albuquerque

nmholocaustmuseum.org

• Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

2401 12th NW, Albuquerque

indianpueblo.org

• Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

108 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe

iaia.edu/museum

• Museum of Indian Arts & Culture

710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe

indianartsandculture.org

• Museum of Spanish Colonial Art

750 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe

spanishcolonial.org

• New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum

4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces

nmfarmandranchmuseum.org

• New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science

1801 Mountain NW, Albuquerque

nmnaturalhistory.org

• Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian

704 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe

wheelwright.org