Out & About

97) Breweries and taprooms

Check out the New Mexico Brewers Guild’s beer map at nmbeer.org.

In New Mexico you can drink distinctive local beer almost anywhere you visit. Dozens of independent operations – microbreweries, brewpubs, brew houses and taprooms – have sprung up across the state.

98) Wineries

Find a winery near you at nmwine.com.

From the very first grapes planted by the Spanish nearly 400 years ago along the banks of the Rio Grande, the state’s wine and grape-growing culture has grown into one that today’s New Mexicans are fiercely proud of. High-altitude bubbly, festive events, sophisticated atmospheres, down-home charm – there’s a perfect experience for all wine enthusiasts in every corner of the state. The New Mexico Wine Trail offers a roadmap to dozens of uniquely New Mexican wineries for visitors to explore.

99) Albuquerque Isotopes

milb.com/albuquerque/schedule/

There’s nothing minor about the Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The 2022 season runs through Sept. 1. Games at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

New Mexico United

newmexicoutd.com

The 2022 season for Albuquerque’s USL Championship soccer franchise runs through Oct. 31. Games at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

101) Casinos

Are you feeling lucky? Along with the slots and tables, many casinos in New Mexico offer a complete resort experience with dining, drinking, entertainment and more.

• Buffalo Thunder Casino and Resort

Pojoaque Pueblo north of Santa Fe

hiltonbuffalothunder.com

• Isleta Resort & Casino

Isleta Pueblo south of Albuquerque

isleta.com

• Route 66 Casino

Laguna Pueblo west of Albuquerque

rt66casino.com

• Sandia Resort & Casino

Sandia Pueblo north of Albuquerque

sandiacasino.com

• Santa Ana Star Casino

Santa Ana Pueblo northwest of Albuquerque/Rio Rancho

santaanastar.com

• Sky City Casino

Acoma west of Albuquerque

skycity.com

• Tesuque Casino

Tesuque Pueblo north of Santa Fe

tesuquecasino.com

• Cities of Gold Casino

Pojoaque Pueblo north of Santa Fe

citiesofgold.com

• Dancing Eagle Casino

Casa Blanca

dancingeaglecasino.com

• Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino

Mescalero

innofthemountaingods.com

• Ohkay Casino Resort

Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo

ohkay.com

• Santa Claran Hotel & Casino

Española

santaclaran.com

• Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino

Sunland Park

sunland-park.com

• Taos Mountain Casino

Taos

taosmountaincasino.com

• Zia Park Casino, Hotel & Racetrack

Hobbs

ziaparkcasino.com