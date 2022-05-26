Out & About

97) Breweries and taprooms
Check out the New Mexico Brewers Guild’s beer map at nmbeer.org.
In New Mexico you can drink distinctive local beer almost anywhere you visit. Dozens of independent operations – microbreweries, brewpubs, brew houses and taprooms – have sprung up across the state.
98) Wineries
Find a winery near you at nmwine.com.
From the very first grapes planted by the Spanish nearly 400 years ago along the banks of the Rio Grande, the state’s wine and grape-growing culture has grown into one that today’s New Mexicans are fiercely proud of. High-altitude bubbly, festive events, sophisticated atmospheres, down-home charm – there’s a perfect experience for all wine enthusiasts in every corner of the state. The New Mexico Wine Trail offers a roadmap to dozens of uniquely New Mexican wineries for visitors to explore.
99) Albuquerque Isotopes
milb.com/albuquerque/schedule/
There’s nothing minor about the Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The 2022 season runs through Sept. 1. Games at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.
New Mexico United
newmexicoutd.com
The 2022 season for Albuquerque’s USL Championship soccer franchise runs through Oct. 31. Games at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.
101) Casinos
Are you feeling lucky? Along with the slots and tables, many casinos in New Mexico offer a complete resort experience with dining, drinking, entertainment and more.
• Buffalo Thunder Casino and Resort
Pojoaque Pueblo north of Santa Fe
hiltonbuffalothunder.com
• Isleta Resort & Casino
Isleta Pueblo south of Albuquerque
isleta.com
• Route 66 Casino
Laguna Pueblo west of Albuquerque
rt66casino.com
• Sandia Resort & Casino
Sandia Pueblo north of Albuquerque
sandiacasino.com
• Santa Ana Star Casino
Santa Ana Pueblo northwest of Albuquerque/Rio Rancho
santaanastar.com
• Sky City Casino
Acoma west of Albuquerque
skycity.com
• Tesuque Casino
Tesuque Pueblo north of Santa Fe
tesuquecasino.com
• Cities of Gold Casino
Pojoaque Pueblo north of Santa Fe
citiesofgold.com
• Dancing Eagle Casino
Casa Blanca
dancingeaglecasino.com
• Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino
Mescalero
innofthemountaingods.com
• Ohkay Casino Resort
Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo
ohkay.com
• Santa Claran Hotel & Casino
Española
santaclaran.com
• Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino
Sunland Park
sunland-park.com
• Taos Mountain Casino
Taos
taosmountaincasino.com
• Zia Park Casino, Hotel & Racetrack
Hobbs
ziaparkcasino.com