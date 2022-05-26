 Out & About - Albuquerque Journal

97) Breweries and taprooms
Check out the New Mexico Brewers Guild’s beer map at nmbeer.org.

In New Mexico you can drink distinctive local beer almost anywhere you visit. Dozens of independent operations – microbreweries, brewpubs, brew houses and taprooms – have sprung up across the state.

98) Wineries
Find a winery near you at nmwine.com.

From the very first grapes planted by the Spanish nearly 400 years ago along the banks of the Rio Grande, the state’s wine and grape-growing culture has grown into one that today’s New Mexicans are fiercely proud of. High-altitude bubbly, festive events, sophisticated atmospheres, down-home charm – there’s a perfect experience for all wine enthusiasts in every corner of the state. The New Mexico Wine Trail offers a roadmap to dozens of uniquely New Mexican wineries for visitors to explore.

99) Albuquerque Isotopes
milb.com/albuquerque/schedule/

There’s nothing minor about the Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The 2022 season runs through Sept. 1. Games at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

New Mexico United
newmexicoutd.com

The 2022 season for Albuquerque’s USL Championship soccer franchise runs through Oct. 31. Games at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

101) Casinos

Are you feeling lucky? Along with the slots and tables, many casinos in New Mexico offer a complete resort experience with dining, drinking, entertainment and more.

Buffalo Thunder Casino and Resort
Pojoaque Pueblo north of Santa Fe
hiltonbuffalothunder.com

Isleta Resort & Casino
Isleta Pueblo south of Albuquerque
isleta.com

Route 66 Casino
Laguna Pueblo west of Albuquerque
rt66casino.com

Sandia Resort & Casino
Sandia Pueblo north of Albuquerque
sandiacasino.com

Santa Ana Star Casino
Santa Ana Pueblo northwest of Albuquerque/Rio Rancho
santaanastar.com

Sky City Casino
Acoma west of Albuquerque
skycity.com

Tesuque Casino
Tesuque Pueblo north of Santa Fe
tesuquecasino.com

Cities of Gold Casino
Pojoaque Pueblo north of Santa Fe
citiesofgold.com

Dancing Eagle Casino
Casa Blanca
dancingeaglecasino.com

Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino
Mescalero
innofthemountaingods.com

Ohkay Casino Resort
Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo
ohkay.com

Santa Claran Hotel & Casino
Española
santaclaran.com

Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino
Sunland Park
sunland-park.com

Taos Mountain Casino
Taos
taosmountaincasino.com

Zia Park Casino, Hotel & Racetrack
Hobbs
ziaparkcasino.com

