Family stuff

The Land of Enchantment has lots of fun for the young’uns. It’s easy to find something to educate, enlighten and just plain entertain kids of all ages.

37) ABQ BioPark

cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark

The ultimate in kid-friendly destinations, the ABQ BioPark is comprised of four facilities: an aquarium, a botanic garden, a zoo and fishing lakes at Tingley Beach. Together they foster environmental awareness, education and stewardship. At the BioPark Zoo, the little ones can get up close to exotic animals, and at the BioPark Aquarium, they can take a look at the ecosystem along the Rio Grande. In the BioPark Botanic Garden, you will find formal and whimsical gardens designed to delight your senses, while Tingley Beach offers something for the whole family, from fishing and model boats to walking, hiking and biking.

38) Albuquerque International Rattlesnake Museum

rattlesnakes.com

An exciting and educational experience for the entire family, this animal conservation museum at 202 San Felipe NW, Suite A, in Albuquerque reveals the hundreds of ways that rattlesnakes and other “less desirable” animals have influenced our lives. Examples are given through artifacts, memorabilia, and a large collection of different species of live rattlesnakes. A wonderful way for your family to share in this fascinating, mysterious and misunderstood corner of the animal kingdom.

39) Explora!

explora.us

An innovative experiential learning center located in the heart of Old Town Albuquerque that values curiosity, hands-on trial and error, and the agency and growth that comes with both failing and succeeding. Families and people of all ages can learn together through over 250 exhibit activities in science, technology and art.

40) Cliff’s Amusement Park

cliffsamusementpark.com

Thrill rides, family rides, Kiddyland and Watermania! Osuna and San Mateo NE in Albuquerque.

41) Meow Wolf

meowwolf.com/santa-fe/

House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe is a mind-bending, explorable art experience for people of all ages with more than 70 rooms of immersive art.

42) New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science

nmnaturalhistory.org

The museum has dinosaur exhibits and the planetarium offers stars and planets. What more could a kid want? There’s also the Lockheed Martin DynaTheater. 1801 Mountain NW, Albuquerque.

43) Tinkertown Museum

tinkertown.com

This whimsical museum is located on the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway in Sandia Park, on the way to the Sandia Crest. From a three-ring circus to an entire handcrafted village, the eccentric collections of Americana fill Tinkertown’s winding hallways. A guaranteed unique family outing, Tinkertown’s folk art experience is a testament to New Mexico’s creative spirit.

44) Roswell

Depending on their age, kids may or may not relish a visit to the Alien Museum to learn about the history of the town’s mysterious 1947 alien sighting. However, they’re guaranteed to love a stop at the only UFO-shaped McDonald’s in the world. Find it in downtown Roswell (720 N. Main St.) near the rest of the UFO-themed businesses.

45) UNM Duck Pond

unm.edu

A wonderful escape right in the heart of the city on the campus of the University of New Mexico. Kids love the tranquility of the Duck Pond, with its bridge that goes right over the water, its sloping grassy banks, its big trees and boulders that surround it, and of course, the ducks.

46) Hinkle Family Fun Center

hinklefamilyfuncenter.com

Family recreation spot featuring bumper cars, laser tag, paintball, arcade and more along. Take a ride on the Bumper Boats or play one of the miniature golf courses. 12931 Indian School NE, Albuquerque.

47) Carlsbad Caverns National Park

nps.gov/cave/

Head underground and introduce the kids to the Hall of the Giants or the Big Room, the largest accessible limestone chamber in North America. The caves are not only beautiful and mysterious but are fascinating to tour. Stay until sunset and watch hundreds of thousands of bats emerge from the cave’s natural entrance and spiral into the night sky.

48) White Sands National Park

nps.gov/whsa/

Is this a beach? Is this a desert? Is this Tatooine? A sea of incredibly white sand made out of pure gypsum, where everyone’s allowed to cruise down the dunes with a sled. Visitors can also hike, camp and join in park ranger programs.

49) Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

cumbrestoltec.com

All aboard the National Historic Landmark that moves. The longest, highest and most authentic steam railroad in North America travels 64 miles through some of the most spectacular scenery in the Rocky Mountain West. The 2022 season runs June 11 through Oct. 23 and includes regular and special excursions.

50) El Rancho de las Golondrinas

golondrinas.org

Located on 200 acres in a rural farming valley just south of Santa Fe, Las Golondrinas is a living history museum dedicated to the history, heritage and culture of 18th and 19th century New Mexico. Original colonial buildings on the site date from the early 1700s. Villagers clothed in the styles of the times show how life was lived on the frontier in early New Mexico.

51)Sandia Peak Tramway

sandiapeak.com

Rising from the hustle and bustle of Albuquerque to the 10,378-foot crest of the Sandia Mountains, an 11,000-square-mile panoramic view awaits you.

52) Petroglyph National Monument

nps.gov/petr/

The monument on Albuquerque’s western edge protects one of the largest petroglyph sites in North America, featuring designs and symbols carved onto volcanic rocks by Native Americans and Spanish settlers 400 to 700 years ago. Young visitors can complete a new Junior Ranger activity booklet (available at the Information Center) and earn an official badge.

53) National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

nuclearmuseum.org

Established in 1969 as an intriguing place to learn the story of the Atomic Age, from early research of nuclear development through today’s peaceful uses of nuclear technology. Visitors can explore how nuclear science continues to influence our world. The Albuquerque museum is a Smithsonian affiliate.

54) New Mexico Museum of Space History

nmspacemuseum.org

A museum and planetarium complex in Alamogordo dedicated to artifacts and displays related to space flight and the space age. The museum’s mission is to inspire and educate, to promote and preserve, and to honor the pioneers of space exploration. It includes the International Space Hall of Fame.