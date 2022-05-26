78) Summerfest

cabq.gov/artsculture/things-to-do/annual-events/summerfest

A series of free community events in Albuquerque featuring live music, children’s activities, climbing walls, beer garden, food trucks and vendors selling local, handcrafted goods.

Heights Summerfest:

Saturday, June 11; North Domingo Baca Park

Route 66 Summerfest:

Saturday, July 23; Nob Hill

Downtown Summerfest:

Saturday, Aug. 6; Civic Plaza

Westside Summerfest:

Saturday, Aug. 20; Ventana Ranch Community Park

79) Albuquerque Old Town

albuquerqueoldtown.com

Historic Old Town’s narrow streets and century-old adobe houses are home to small shops selling jewelry, rugs, pottery and more, as well as restaurants serving New Mexico favorites. Old Town Plaza is a charming spot overlooked by the 18th-century San Felipe de Neri Church. Every weekend through August, Summer Music in Old Town brings free entertainment to the gazebo.

80) First Friday ARTScrawl

artscrawlabq.org/wp/

The first Friday of each month there will be gallery openings, artist receptions, demonstrations and more. Self-guided tours cover galleries from Old Town and Downtown to Nob Hill and the Northeast Heights.

81) Elena Gallegos Open Space

cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/lands/elena-gallegos-open-space

Easygoing park offering a series of mountain biking and hiking trails, mountain views and picnic spots, located on Albuquerque eastern edge. The 640-acre park is a gem in the Open Space system. At an elevation of about 6,500 feet, visitors can view Mount Taylor to the west, the Jemez Mountains to the north and the vast Tijeras Arroyo to the south.

82) Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary

randalldavey.audubon.org

A peaceful sanctuary for native plants, a variety of local wildlife and visitors, the center encompasses 135 acres of striking landscapes and wildlife. Approximately 190 species of birds can be found in or over the various ecosystems of this sanctuary in Santa Fe.

83) Growers’ markets

With dozens of growers’ markets throughout the state, there are plenty of opportunities to experience New Mexico’s agricultural bounty. Many feature local artisans and live music in addition to the fresh food. And they’re free to browse. To find a market near you, go to farmersmarketsnm.org/find-a-market/.

84) Public library

abqlibrary.org

A wealth of books, CDs, movies and more to check out, along with public art at many of the 18 branches of The Public Library Albuquerque and Bernalillo County system. Free summer programs for kids and adults as well as entertainment.

85) Museums

Several museum have free days/hours. Check with individual museums for policies.

Albuquerque Museum

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays; first Wednesday of every month

Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, Albuquerque

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays;

first Friday of every month

New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe

5-7 p.m. Fridays; first Sunday of every month (NM residents)

New Mexico History Museum, Santa Fe

5-7 p.m. Fridays (NM residents)

Museum of International Folk Art, Santa Fe

First Sunday of every month (NM residents)

Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, Santa Fe

First Sunday of every month (NM residents)

Wheelwright Museum, Santa Fe

First Sunday of every month