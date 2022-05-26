 Native communities - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s Native presence dates back more than two millennia. Permanent settlements were established more than a thousand years ago, represented by New Mexico’s 23 pueblos, tribes, and nations. Many Native communities welcome respectful guests into their sovereign nations. Due to COVID-19, some Native American communities remain closed to visitors. Call ahead for specific information regarding COVID-19 policies and guidelines.

86) Santa Fe Indian Market
Aug. 20-21 at Santa Fe Plaza
swaia.org

Week of events culminates in one of the most prestigious Native American arts show in the world, marking 100 years in 2022. Meet and buy directly from the nearly 1,200 artists presenting their works.

87) Salmon Ruins
salmonruins.com

This 22-acre site in northwestern New Mexico dates back to the 11th century and has been extensively excavated. Includes a Chacoan great house, a heritage park and 19th century homestead, as well as an extensive research library of the American Southwest.

88) 100th Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
Aug. 4-14 at Red Rock Park, Gallup
gallupintertribalceremonial.com

Centennial celebration includes tribal processions and performances, rodeo, pageants, art show and artisan market, powwow, film screenings and more. Various citywide events are also planned.

89) Poeh Museum & Cultural Center
poehcenter.org

Described as a gathering place for the respectful sustaining of Tewa traditions through being, doing and sharing. At 78 Cities of Gold Road, Santa Fe.

90) Aztec Ruins National Monument
nps.gov/azru/

Pueblo people describe this site as part of their migration journey. The Chaco-era ruins date back about 900 years and feature a reconstructed Great Kiva that visitors can enter. An ancestral Pueblo Great House has over 400 masonry rooms. In the northwestern corner of the state.

91) Pueblo of Zuni
zunitourism.com

Zuni is the largest of the 19 New Mexican pueblos, covering more than 700 square miles in northwestern McKinley County. Visitors can experience the pueblo’s deep cultural heritage, special history, exquisite arts and awesome scenic beauty. Well known for inlay silverwork, stone “fetish” carving and pottery.

92)Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
indianpueblo.org

A museum and exhibition galleries tell the story of Pueblo culture from ancient times to the present. The Indian Pueblo Kitchen, an innovative teaching kitchen and restaurant, introduces Indigenous food while the Indian Pueblo Store offers traditional and contemporary jewelry, pottery, rugs and more. At 2401 12th NW, Albuquerque.

93) Allan Houser Sculpture Garden
26 Haozous Road, Santa Fe
allanhouser.com/contact/sculpture-garden

The sculpture garden displays more than 70 monumental works – both representational and abstract – while the indoor gallery exhibits hundreds of smaller sculptures, paintings and drawings.

94) Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
108 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe
iaia.edu/museum

The IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts focuses on exhibiting, collecting and interpreting the most progressive work of contemporary Native artists. The Institute of American Indian Arts is a fine arts school in Santa Fe.

95) Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe
indianartsandculture.org

The mission of MIAC/ Laboratory of Anthropology is to serve as a center of stewardship, knowledge, and understanding of the artistic, cultural and intellectual achievements of the diverse peoples of the Native Southwest.

96) Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian
704 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe
wheelwright.org

Founded in 1937, the Wheelwright is New Mexico’s oldest nonprofit, independent museum. It offers unique exhibitions of contemporary and historic Native American art, with a focus on little-known genres and solo shows by living Native American artists.

