Bandelier to reopen to visitors May 27, 2022

The Bandelier National Monument is scheduled to reopen to visitors Friday, May 27. The monument has been closed since April 30 due to the Cerro Pelado Fire.

“As the fire containment continues to increase and fire defense measures are being removed, we can safely welcome back the public,” Superintendent Patrick Suddath said in a news release.

Due to the extreme fire danger across the entire region, the open areas are limited to:

Pueblo Loop Trail — the main trail behind the park visitor center

Falls Trail to Upper Falls

Frey Trail

Tyuonyi Overlook Trail

Tsankawi Trail

All campgrounds, wilderness and backcountry areas, and the Alcove House and Alcove House Trail will remain closed.

Extreme fire danger is expected to persist until Northern New Mexico receives significant moisture and conditions have improved.

This is in step with the Stage 3 forest-wide closure for the Santa Fe National Forest. Under Stage 3 fire restrictions, the following are prohibited: All outdoor burning, the use of campfire or charcoal grills (gas grills may be used); all outdoor smoking except for inside vehicles.

Fort Union National Monument, Pecos National Historical Park and Valles Caldera National Preserve remain closed.

For more information visit nps.gov/band.