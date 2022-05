The Xeric Garden Club of Albuquerque will host a docent led tour of the club’s Certified Wildlife Habitat demonstration garden.

Docent Kathy Burnett will speak on the topic of “Bringing Nature Home” from 10 -11 a.m. on Saturday June 4.

Burnett will also provide information on how to create a wildlife habitat garden in your own backyard.

The event is free and will be held at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE.

For more information visit xericgardenclub.org.