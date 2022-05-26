Fishing Line for May 25, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Carlos Bejarano of Albuquerque caught a 36-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a size 5 spoon May 17.

James Gordanier of Carlsbad caught an 18-inch, 4-pound spotted bass at Carlsbad Municipal Lake using a drop shot Robo worm May 7.

At Conchas Lake, Rich Luna of Albuquerque caught his limit of crappie measuring 12 to 14 inches long using 3.5-inch tube jigs in 12 feet of water May 17. … Ben Bernabe of Albuquerque caught a 3-pound, 12-ounce largemouth bass using a 3.5-inch blue tube bait May 17.

Nicholas Gavaldon, 17, of Silver City caught a 10-inch flathead catfish on the Gila River using a live minnow May 22.

Alfonso Sanchez, 9, Deja Fanelli, 10 and Hunter Sanchez, 4, of Raton caught their limits of trout at Lake Maloya using green garlic homemade dough bait May 17.

On the Pecos River, Aiden, Angelo and Alijah Ortiz, ages 4, 8 and 13, of El Pueblo caught seven trout using salmon eggs near the town of El Pueblo on May 22. … Jerimyah Gordanier, 9, of Carlsbad caught a 19-inch, 4-pound largemouth bass using a Texas rig soft plastic blue crawdad pattern bait near Carlsbad on May 8.

On the Rio Grande, Debra Brady of Truth or Consequences caught a 21.5-pound blue catfish using live minnows May 20. … Andrew D. Coriz of Cochiti Pueblo caught a 4-pound largemouth bass using a shad-colored weighted swimbait May 20.

At the Santa Cruz Reservoir, Jeanette Ward of Albuquerque caught a 16-inch rainbow trout using garlic PowerBait on May 15. … Janeya Garviso of Albuquerque caught a 14-inch brown trout using yellow PowerBait on May 14.

Adonais Esquibel Jr. of Rio Rancho caught a 19-inch largemouth bass at Santa Rosa Lake using a custom-made crankbait May 18.

Gerald King of Gallup caught a 29-inch, 10-pound catfish and a 23-inch, 3.5-pound catfish at Storrie Lake using homemade tuna dough bait May 19.

At Tiger Park Reservoir, Holly Bebo, 10, of Farmington caught a 20-inch rainbow trout using salmon egg scent PowerBait on May 17. … Korletta Bebo of Farmington caught a 21-inch rainbow trout using salmon egg scent PowerBait on May 17.

Jane Batson of Logan caught and released a 4.5-pound largemouth bass at Ute Lake using a minnow May 17.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 26.2 cubic feet per second (cfs). Cimarron Canyon State Park is closed until further notice due to extreme fire danger. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-377-6271.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using chartreuse and salmon peach PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using chartreuse curly tail grubs and crankbaits.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was good using 3.5-inch blue tube baits and soft plastic worms. Fishing for walleye was fair using green curly tail grubs and orange Rat-L-Trap crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using white curly tail grubs and Rat-L-Trap crankbaits. Fishing for crappie was very good using 3.5-inch tube jigs in 12-feet of water.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2023. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Cowles Ponds. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Coyote Creek State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328.

Eagle Nest Lake is closed to boating for water resource firefighting activities. However, fishing from the shore is open. Fishing for rainbow trout was fair to good using pink PowerBait and salmon eggs. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-377-1594.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Eagle Rock Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including the Gallinas River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Hopewell Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using green homemade dough bait, lime green PowerBait and rainbow PowerBait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Los Pinos River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

Morphy Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328.

Fishing for trout on the Pecos River was good using salmon eggs near the town of Pueblo. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns, as is the Pecos Canyon State Park. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300. For more information on the Pecos Canyon State Park closure, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 97.9 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow using San Juan worms and large, heavy nymph flies. The water levels were high, and the river was muddy. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 685 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow. Fishing for pike was fair using chartreuse Panther Martin spinners near Pilar. The water levels were high, and the river was muddy. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson and Santa Fe National Forest districts is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest or Santa Fe National Forest webpage. You can also call the call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 or the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 60.9 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns, as is the Pecos Canyon State Park and the Rio Mora. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300. For more information on the Pecos Canyon State Park closure, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 29.0 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using yellow garlic PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-425-7278.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair to good using bottom bouncers with nightcrawler worm harnesses, dropshot Gulp minnows, Flicker shad lures, crankbaits and Wally Diver lures. Fishing for white bass was fair trolling Model A Bomber and Bandit crankbaits. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was good using dropshot Berkley flat worms, spinnerbaits, chatterbaits and wacky rigged worms in 2 to 10 feet of water. Fishing for crappie was good using live minnows and jigs in the upper Canadian River arm of the lake. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms and punch bait. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 60s, and the water clarity was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 1,200 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using spoons, small gizzard shad Rapala crankbaits and large swimbaits.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Canjilon Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 856 cfs and 616 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using Rapala lures. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson and Santa Fe National Forest districts is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest or Santa Fe National Forest webpages. You can also call the call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 or the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Cochiti Lake Recreation Area is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the US Army Corps of Engineers website.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama River can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fenton Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-829-3630.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-588-7470.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez River near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 48.4 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and spinners.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Lagunitas Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was fair to good using cheese PowerBait.

Stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Cibola National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Cibola National Forest webpage or call the Cibola National Forest office at 505-346-3900.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using streamer flies up the San Juan arm of the lake. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using trout pattern lures. Fishing for smallmouth bass was slow using crankbaits and skirt jigs.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was good using chicken liver and cut bait. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair to good using weighted swimbaits.

Fishing for trout at Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) was fair to good using PowerBait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including San Gregorio Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 293 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using leech pattern flies, Baetis and midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using nightcrawler worms.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Seven Springs Brood Pond. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was good using salmon egg scent PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Tingley Beach was fair to good using black spinnerbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using chicken liver, nightcrawler worms and shrimp.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Trout Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for all species was slow at Alumni Pond.

Fishing for catfish at Bear Canyon Lake was good using dough bait and live worms.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was slow to fair using 5-inch maroon plastic worms.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was fair to good using live minnows and small jigs. Fishing for bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair using live minnows on jig heads.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using live minnows and cut gizzard shad bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was good using chartreuse crankbaits, jigs and soft plastic lures. Fishing for white bass was good using Blue Fox spinners and white Bombers. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using small jigs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was good using nightcrawler worms and curly tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and cut bait.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 26.6 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using live minnows.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was good using spinners with gold blades and PowerBait fished deep. Fishing for catfish was good using blood dough bait and worms.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Monday morning was 684 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using live minnows.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using worms and PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair using shrimp. Fishing for bass was fair to good using maroon plastic worms rigged with a small spinner in front.

Fishing for all species was slow at Young Pond.

Southeast fishing report

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Lincoln National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Alto Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Lincoln National Forest webpage or call 575-434-7200.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Fishing for bass at Berrendo Creek was fair to good using Whopper Plopper lures. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 6.18 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Brantley Lake was fair using red crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using red crankbaits.

Fishing for bass at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was good using drop shot Robo worms.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was good using green worms with bass attractant spray.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was fair to good using cut bait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Lincoln National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Grindstone Reservoir. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Lincoln National Forest webpage or call 575-434-7200.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair using shrimp.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 98.0 cfs. Fishing for bass was good using a Texas rig soft plastic blue crawdad pattern bait.

Fishing for bass at Perch Lake was fair to good using green jigs.

Fishing for trout at Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond was good using PowerBait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Lincoln National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including the Ruidoso River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Lincoln National Forest webpage or call 575-434-7200. Streamflow Monday morning at Hollywood was 3.09 cfs.

Fishing for walleye at Santa Rosa Lake was fair to good using Flicker shad lures, live minnows and Ned rigs. Fishing for bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using live minnows.

Fishing for bass at Sumner Lake was fair to good using green Senko worms. Fishing for walleye was fair using nightcrawler worms and green plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was good using hotdogs and worms.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.