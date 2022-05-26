 Utility gets nod to build 416-mile power line across US West - Albuquerque Journal

Utility gets nod to build 416-mile power line across US West

By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. land managers Thursday said they’ve given final permission for a 416-mile transmission line that would connect wind farms in eastern Wyoming with customers in Utah and elsewhere across the West.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it has notified Portland-based PacifiCorp it can proceed with its Energy Gateway South Transmission line. It will run from the Medicine Bow, Wyoming area, across northwestern Colorado and end near Mona, Utah, south of Salt Lake City.

The Biden administration has promoted renewable energy in the West but delivering that power to customers will require major upgrades to the nation’s aging electrical grid.

Gateway South is part of a broader plan by PacifiCorps to install roughly 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the West.

Construction on Gateway South is expected to begin in June. In August PacifiCorps expects to start work on part of another line, known as Gateway West, that would stretch across 75 miles in eastern Wyoming. said utility spokesperson Tiffany Erickson.

Both lines are expected to be in service by late 2024, she said.

Home » Business » Energy » Utility gets nod to build 416-mile power line across US West

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Texas court spares man who killed girl, 11, from ...
Around the Region
Texas' top criminal appeals court on ... Texas' top criminal appeals court on Wednesday ordered a man convicted of killing an 11-year-old Fort Worth girl be removed from the state's death ...
2
Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills seized in Arizona traffic stop
Around the Region
Two women were arrested after about ... Two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police ...
3
Heightened wildfire threat prompts stricter restrictions
Around the Region
Arizona's six national forests and some ... Arizona's six national forests and some local governments and land management agencies are implementing stricter campfire and smoking restrictions because of the heightened wildfire ...
4
Border agency plans vehicle pursuit policy to raise safety
Around the Region
The head of U.S. Customs and ... The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday that he is developing a new policy for vehicle pursuits with an eye toward ...
5
Attorney: Police shot man seconds after order to raise ...
Around the Region
A lawyer for the family of ... A lawyer for the family of a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally shot last month by a Houston police officer said body camera ...
6
Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist's death
Around the Region
The search continued Tuesday for a ... The search continued Tuesday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home. Wilson, 25, ...
7
2 wildfires in southern, western Colorado fully contained
Around the Region
Two wildfires burning in southern and ... Two wildfires burning in southern and western Colorado have been fully contained. A fire that burned over 1,500 acres (2.3 square miles) near the ...
8
Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas
Around the Region
Police were searching Monday for a ... Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home. The body of Anna ...
9
Police investigate shootings that wound 7 in Colorado
Around the Region
Police on Monday were investigating several ... Police on Monday were investigating several shootings in the Denver area and Colorado Springs that left seven people wounded. In Colorado Springs, two juveniles ...