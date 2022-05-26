 Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe - Albuquerque Journal

Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

By Michael R. Sisak / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.

A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe.

Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

“The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination,” the four-judge panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Message seeking comment were left with lawyers for the Trumps and with James’ office. The Trumps could still appeal the ruling to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

James, a Democrat, has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

Thursday’s ruling could mean a tough decision for Trump about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Anything Trump says in a civil deposition could be used against him in the criminal probe being overseen by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

At a hearing prior to Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling, Trump’s lawyers argued that having him sit for a civil deposition is an improper attempt to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.

A lawyer for the attorney general’s office told Engoron that it wasn’t unusual to have civil and criminal investigations proceeding at the same time, and Engoron rejected a request from lawyers for the Trumps to pause the civil probe until the criminal matter is over.

Last summer, spurred by evidence uncovered in James’ civil investigation, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud, alleging he collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation. Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

Home » Politics » Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Firefighters battle 30-acre blaze in the bosque
ABQnews Seeker
No structures threatened and nobody had ... No structures threatened and nobody had been injured in the fire as of Wednesday night
2
APS board balks at nearly $2 billion budget
ABQnews Seeker
Members are asking for more information ... Members are asking for more information as district officials seek an extension from the state
3
A day in the life of a Taos hotshot ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hotshots protect their home turf Hotshots protect their home turf
4
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
AP Feeds
Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to ... Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said ...
5
Dem contenders for state AG spar over experience
2022 election
Torrez, Colón assure voters they would ... Torrez, Colón assure voters they would push for gun measures in TV debate
6
NM Gas Co. to cut proposed rate hike in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agreement with parties at PRC lowers ... Agreement with parties at PRC lowers requested increase from 9.1% to 4.3%
7
AG: Sandoval County deputy found with child sexual abuse ...
ABQnews Seeker
Accused had 92 images of children, ... Accused had 92 images of children, some younger than 1, being exploited by adults
8
APD: Man who killed father had history of mental ...
ABQnews Seeker
69-year-old was found beaten to death, ... 69-year-old was found beaten to death, covered in dirt Tuesday morning
9
Firefighters rescue 'Cinder' the elk calf from fire's ashes
ABQnews Seeker
He is now regaining strength with ... He is now regaining strength with a surrogate mom at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Espanola
10
Supreme Court holds lawyer in contempt
ABQnews Seeker
Accused of violating terms of January ... Accused of violating terms of January suspension