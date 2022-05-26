 Police: Teen arrested after threatening school shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Teen arrested after threatening school shooting

By Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy who allegedly threatened to launch a shooting at a middle school was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Police learned Tuesday morning that the student had made threats of a shooting during scheduled continuation celebrations at the school on Thursday as well as other possible threats of violence, the Boulder Police Department said in a press release. Officers immediately began investigating, working overnight with the FBI and prosecutors to follow on tips, and provided extra police presence around the school, it said.

Detectives searched the boy’s home Wednesday and he was arrested for investigation of inciting destruction of life or property and interference of staff or students of educational institutions, police said.

“This type of situation is every parent’s worst nightmare, and we know our community felt this even more profoundly considering what happened in Texas yesterday,” Deputy Chief of Operations Stephen Redfearn said in Wednesday’s press release.

It was not clear if the shooting in Uvalde may have influenced the alleged threats at the school in Boulder, where 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in 2021.

The school remained open on Wednesday and planned to hold its year-end celebrations with some extra security precautions, the Daily Camera reported.

