 City to host screening of NM-filmed 'Stranger Things' at KiMo - Albuquerque Journal

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Finn Wolfhard as Mike WHeeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in “Stranger Things.” (Courtesy of Netflix)

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” is ready for release on Friday, May 27.

The production filmed in Albuquerque and there will be a special screening at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the KiMo Theater in Downtown Albuquerque. Tickets for the June 4 showing are free and will be available at abqtickets.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Seating is not reserved and will be determined in order of arrival.

“We have great community pride in knowing that we are home to the production of one of Netflix’s most watched series of all time,” said Cyndy McCrossen, Albuquerque Film Office liaison. “We are excited to see local talent and businesses highlighted in the new season and we look forward to continued partnership with Netflix and their future productions.”

According to the city of Albuquerque’s Department of Arts & Culture, the public screening will give guests an opportunity to see the popular series on the KiMo’s big screen and new 4K laser projector.

The nearly 100-year-old historic KiMo Theater recently reopened for public events after two years of closure due to the pandemic.

The closure gave staff the resources and opportunity to complete a number of major upgrades and renovations, including the addition of new technology.

Production of the hit TV series took place during the height of the pandemic.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed 325 New Mexico crew members, 70 New Mexico principal cast members, and 700 New Mexico background actors and extras.

Recognizable local locations like Roller King and Eldorado High School allowed crews access to their locations and supported filming during this season.

“The Netflix production of ‘Stranger Things’ demonstrates again that New Mexico’s film community can sustain high-quality productions over several seasons,” said Alicia J. Keyes, Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary. “Hundreds of background actors and small businesses benefitted financially from the filming of ‘Stranger Things’ and we are pleased they can come together to celebrate this iconic series.”

 

