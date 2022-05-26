 Auto theft suspect holed up in ABQ gas station - Albuquerque Journal

Auto theft suspect holed up in ABQ gas station

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities respond to an auto theft suspect holed up inside a gas station Thursday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Police are trying to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside a gas station Friday afternoon after stealing a vehicle in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the man may be armed and locals should avoid the Circle K at Coors and Bluewater NW.

He said the man fled a stolen vehicle before running into the convenience store and barricading himself inside.

Gallegos said there doesn’t appear to be any customers or employees in the store with the suspect, but he could not confirm.

