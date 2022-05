Police are looking for suspects who fired a gun into the air Thursday afternoon outside Highland High School.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said nobody was injured and there was no active threat.

He said sometime before 3 p.m. someone fired into the air from a passing vehicle by the school, near Coal and Washington SE. Gallegos said the high school and a nearby charter school were briefly given a shelter in place order.

“Officers are investigating,” he said.