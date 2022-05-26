 State says residents in disaster areas have extended tax deadlines - Albuquerque Journal

State says residents in disaster areas have extended tax deadlines

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico residents in declared federal disaster areas have until the end of August to file their 2021 personal or corporate income tax returns and estimated tax payments, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday.

The affected counties include Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia — all of which are covered under extensions granted by the state and federal governments, according to the news release.

“State agencies are committed to easing the burden on New Mexicans impacted by recent wildfires,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a statement. “These extended tax deadlines will allow evacuees time to return to their homes and businesses without facing the added pressure of filing taxes.”

Taxpayers that are required to file under New Mexico business tax programs — including gross receipts, oil and gas taxes, compensating and withholding tax, combined fuel tax and other excise taxes with due dates between May 25, 2022 and Aug. 25, 2022 — are also eligible for an extended filing due date of Aug. 25, according to the news release.

For more information, head to tax.newmexico.gov.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State says residents in disaster areas have extended tax deadlines

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State says residents in disaster areas have extended tax ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal New ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal New Mexico residents in declared federal disaster areas ha ...
2
2 detained after gas station standoff in NW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Officers detained a man and a ... Officers detained a man and a woman who had holed up inside a gas station after allegedly stealing a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Northwest ...
3
Investment group plans 'major' aluminum manufacturing facility in Los ...
ABQnews Seeker
Louisville-based Manna Capital Partners and Colorado-based ... Louisville-based Manna Capital Partners and Colorado-based Ball Corp., a business that specializes i ...
4
Shots fired from vehicle near Highland High
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking for suspects who ... Police are looking for suspects who fired a gun into the air Thursday afternoon outside Highland High School. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, ...
5
City to host screening of NM-filmed 'Stranger Things' at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The fourth season of 'Stranger Things' ... The fourth season of 'Stranger Things' is ready for release on Friday, May 27. The production filmed in Albuquerque and there will be a ...
6
NM Gas Co. to cut proposed rate hike in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agreement with parties at PRC lowers ... Agreement with parties at PRC lowers requested increase from 9.1% to 4.3%
7
Dem contenders for state AG spar over experience
2022 election
Torrez, Colón assure voters they would ... Torrez, Colón assure voters they would push for gun measures in TV debate
8
Supreme Court holds lawyer in contempt
ABQnews Seeker
Accused of violating terms of January ... Accused of violating terms of January suspension
9
ABQ man pleads guilty in fatal 2020 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, 28, faces other felonies from ... Suspect, 28, faces other felonies from drive-by that killed 36-year-old woman