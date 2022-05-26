State says residents in disaster areas have extended tax deadlines

New Mexico residents in declared federal disaster areas have until the end of August to file their 2021 personal or corporate income tax returns and estimated tax payments, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday.

The affected counties include Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia — all of which are covered under extensions granted by the state and federal governments, according to the news release.

“State agencies are committed to easing the burden on New Mexicans impacted by recent wildfires,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a statement. “These extended tax deadlines will allow evacuees time to return to their homes and businesses without facing the added pressure of filing taxes.”

Taxpayers that are required to file under New Mexico business tax programs — including gross receipts, oil and gas taxes, compensating and withholding tax, combined fuel tax and other excise taxes with due dates between May 25, 2022 and Aug. 25, 2022 — are also eligible for an extended filing due date of Aug. 25, according to the news release.

For more information, head to tax.newmexico.gov.