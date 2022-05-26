 Greater ABQ Chamber of Commerce announces new board leaders - Albuquerque Journal

Greater ABQ Chamber of Commerce announces new board leaders

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Peter Lorenz, Unirac Inc. CEO, left, and Bruce Stidworthy, president and CEO of Bohannan Huston, Inc., right, will serve as the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce’s chairman and chair-elect, respectively, beginning July 1. (Courtesy of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce)

The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors on Thursday approved its leadership for the program year that begins on July 1.

Unirac Inc. CEO Peter Lorenz was nominated to chairman of the Board after previously serving as chair-elect. Bohannan Huston Inc. President & CEO Bruce Stidworthy will serve as chair-elect for the Board of Directors.

“Peter (Lorenz) and Bruce (Stidworthy) are innovative, civic-minded leaders in our business community,” Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Terri Cole said. “They’re problem solvers, intent on working collaboratively to address the most serious impediments to economic growth in our city and state. They have the energy and expertise to help make our city and state a great place to start and grow a business and a safe, exciting place to work and raise a family.”

Lorenz replaces outgoing chairman of the Board, Norm Becker — who retired from New Mexico Mutual as its CEO. Lorenz brings with him decades of leadership in the electric power industry and he has led Unirac as its CEO since 2011. He holds a dual bachelor of arts degree in European business from Reutlingen and Middlesex University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, according to the Chamber.

Stidworthy, meanwhile, holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from New Mexico State University and an MBA from the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management. Stidworthy has worked in a variety of roles at Bohannan Huston and he has served as the past chair of the New Mexico District Council of the Urban Land Institute.

“I love Albuquerque,” Lorenz said. “We live in such a welcoming and wonderful place. It’s in that spirit that we’re going to be a committed advocate for job creators and prioritize crime reduction and public safety, the improvement of our public schools for every New Mexico child, and the revitalization of a thriving downtown — where people want to work, live, and play.”

