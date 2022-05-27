 Surprising Aggies win again at WAC baseball tourney - Albuquerque Journal

Surprising Aggies win again at WAC baseball tourney

By ABQJournal News Staff

(Click here for an updated tournament bracket.)

MESA, Ariz. — New Mexico State came in to the Western Athletic Conference baseball tournament as one of the two lowest seeds. But the Aggies (22-32) haven’t played like one.

NMSU blanked UT Rio Grande Valley 10-0 on Thursday at Hohokam Stadium, the game truncated to seven innings by a mercy rule, and is 2-0 in the eight-team double-elimination competition.

Ian Mejia threw a complete-game three-hitter, striking out six and walking none. The Aggies got homers from Logan Gallina, Nolan Funke and Cal Villareal.

New Mexico State, which knocked off a No. 1 seed in Sam Houston on Wednesday, now has an advantage. It advances to a 5 p.m. Friday game vs. a Friday morning losers’ bracket survivor, either UTRGV or Sacramento State. A win advances NMSU into the championship round.

Home » Sports » College » Surprising Aggies win again at WAC baseball tourney

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Surprising Aggies win again at WAC baseball tourney
Baseball
(Click here for an updated tournament ... (Click here for an updated tournament bracket.) MESA, Ariz. — New Mexico State came in to the Western Athletic Conference baseball tournament as one ...
2
Aggies score upset at WAC baseball tournament
Baseball
New Mexico State (21-32) pulled a ... New Mexico State (21-32) pulled a first-day surprise Wednesday at the Western Athletic Conference baseball tournament, upsetting Sam Houston (31-24) 3-1 in a pairing ...
3
Aggies get a chance to reset at WAC baseball ...
Baseball
New Mexico State (20-32, 10-20) begins ... New Mexico State (20-32, 10-20) begins play in the eight-team Western Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday against Sam Houston (31-23, 21-9). First pitch from Hohokam ...
4
Lobo baseball's up and (mostly) down year ends in ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team's roller-coaster 2022 season finally skidded to a halt Sa ...
5
College baseball: Aggies clinch tourney spot; Lobos win with ...
Baseball
With 11 runs over the final ... With 11 runs over the final two innings, the New Mexico State baseball team beat Utah Valley 17-6 to clinch a berth in next ...
6
Lobo baseball to wrap season with home series vs. ...
Baseball
The Lobos (20-31, 9-18 Mountain West) ... The Lobos (20-31, 9-18 Mountain West) begin their final series of the season Thursday at 6 p.m. at home vs. Air Force (25-26, 13-14). ...
7
Lobos complete sweep of Aggies
Baseball
State bragging rights still mean something ... State bragging rights still mean something to the University of New Mexico baseball team. In what ...
8
Spring sports: Lobos 3rd at track/field meet; UNM men's ...
Baseball
New Mexico's men and women both ... New Mexico's men and women both placed third over the weekend at the Mountain West Conference outdoo ...
9
Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball ends season on a ...
Baseball
New Mexico saved its best for ... New Mexico saved its best for last in a tough season, knocking off Mountain West champion San Diego ...