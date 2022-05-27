Surprising Aggies win again at WAC baseball tourney

(Click here for an updated tournament bracket.)

MESA, Ariz. — New Mexico State came in to the Western Athletic Conference baseball tournament as one of the two lowest seeds. But the Aggies (22-32) haven’t played like one.

NMSU blanked UT Rio Grande Valley 10-0 on Thursday at Hohokam Stadium, the game truncated to seven innings by a mercy rule, and is 2-0 in the eight-team double-elimination competition.

Ian Mejia threw a complete-game three-hitter, striking out six and walking none. The Aggies got homers from Logan Gallina, Nolan Funke and Cal Villareal.

New Mexico State, which knocked off a No. 1 seed in Sam Houston on Wednesday, now has an advantage. It advances to a 5 p.m. Friday game vs. a Friday morning losers’ bracket survivor, either UTRGV or Sacramento State. A win advances NMSU into the championship round.