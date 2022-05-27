Adopt your ‘Top Pet’ for free

Looking for a new wingman? Or maybe you feel the need, the need for a speedy cat or dog.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has you covered with its “Top Pet” promotion on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29.

“AWD is rolling out the red carpet for you to meet your new best Top Pet,” the agency says. “The adoption fee is waived for all pets. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, all vaccinations required by law and a microchip.” It’s also offering one day of free basic dog training with each adoption.

See the available pets at www.cabq.gov/pets. Shelter locations are at: Eastside, 8920 Lomas NE; Westside, 11800 Sunset Gardens SW; and Everyday Adoption Center in PetSmart, 350 Eubank NE. They’ll be open from 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

LOTS OF DOGS AND CATS, NO STUFF: “An over-abundance of adoptable dogs and cats” exists at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource center, so the staff is looking for supplies to help care for the critters.

On the list are: Towels, small and large blankets with no filling, washcloths, fleece blankets and flat sheets.

Donations may be dropped off at the center, 3001 Second SW (between Woodward and Rio Bravo), during service hours, Tuesday-Saturday from 1-5:30 p.m.