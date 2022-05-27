 Adopt your ‘Top Pet' for free - Albuquerque Journal

Adopt your ‘Top Pet’ for free

By Journal Staff Report

Shown is the flyer for Animal Welfare’s ‘Top Pet’ promotion.

Looking for a new wingman? Or maybe you feel the need, the need for a speedy cat or dog.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has you covered with its “Top Pet” promotion on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29.

“AWD is rolling out the red carpet for you to meet your new best Top Pet,” the agency says. “The adoption fee is waived for all pets. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, all vaccinations required by law and a microchip.” It’s also offering one day of free basic dog training with each adoption.

See the available pets at www.cabq.gov/pets. Shelter locations are at: Eastside, 8920 Lomas NE; Westside, 11800 Sunset Gardens SW; and Everyday Adoption Center in PetSmart, 350 Eubank NE. They’ll be open from 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

LOTS OF DOGS AND CATS, NO STUFF: “An over-abundance of adoptable dogs and cats” exists at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource center, so the staff is looking for supplies to help care for the critters.

On the list are: Towels, small and large blankets with no filling, washcloths, fleece blankets and flat sheets.

Donations may be dropped off at the center, 3001 Second SW (between Woodward and Rio Bravo), during service hours, Tuesday-Saturday from 1-5:30 p.m.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Adopt your ‘Top Pet’ for free

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Learn how to set your new pup up for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calm, low-key interactions with people lead ... Calm, low-key interactions with people lead to long-term trust and confidence
2
Summer travel kicks off with record gas prices
ABQnews Seeker
Most families will likely limit the ... Most families will likely limit the extent of their outings throughout the season
3
Turn your guns into plowshares
ABQnews Seeker
Next month, you have a chance ... Next month, you have a chance to lay down your arms, no questions asked, and be compensated for doing so
4
Governor's campaign repaid political party expenses
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Governors Association calls event 'yet ... Republican Governors Association calls event 'yet another ethical scandal'
5
Student organizes school walkout
ABQnews Seeker
Texas school shooting prompts action Texas school shooting prompts action
6
Albuquerque shows off its climate change response
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor notes that 88% of city ... Mayor notes that 88% of city facilities are powered by renewables
7
Dems face off in key ABQ House races
ABQnews Seeker
City voters weigh eight contested primary ... City voters weigh eight contested primary races and all 70 House seats are on the ballot this year
8
Silver lining
ABQnews Seeker
Mora High prom reunites friends at ... Mora High prom reunites friends at Governor’s Mansion amid wildfires
9
Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown
ABQnews Seeker
NM's White Sands Missile Range serves ... NM's White Sands Missile Range serves as landing site for Starliner