 Student organizes school walkout - Albuquerque Journal

Student organizes school walkout

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Dozens of students at Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School staged a walkout Thursday afternoon in response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead. (Esteban Candelaria/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Wanting to feel safe in school is only reasonable.

But a recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, reminded Albuquerque students that is not a guarantee.

So, Thursday afternoon, several dozen of them walked out of Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School in response to the shooting. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, and killed 19 children and two teachers.

“I think it struck a nerve with a lot of students, a lot of them are feeling emotional one way or another, whether it’s, you know, frustration, anger, sadness,” said junior Abigail Merheg. “I thought that this was a good way to sort of channel that feeling into tangible action.”

Students got up and left their classrooms at 2:15 p.m., and gathered on a lawn in front of the school along Jefferson NE near Paseo. Passersby honked in support of their messages – such as “I should be worried about finals, not my life” – which were scrawled on colorful poster boards.

Merheg organized the walkout as part of a national call by Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She said the group called for walkouts on school campuses across the nation Wednesday, meaning Merheg had only about a day to throw it together.

Merheg said she spread the word on her Instagram story, met with school leaders Thursday morning, and spent much of her day planning.

Teacher Peter Lukes said the walkout was directed entirely by students and that school administration could take credit only for giving them the space to do it.

He said most of the school, minus juniors and seniors who were out of classes for International Baccalaureate testing, turned out. He added that the walkout wasn’t “about policy,” but about speaking up and effecting change.

“A lot of us may disagree on the methods of policy of which we have to take to get student safety,” Merheg said. “But, at the end of the day, I think we can all agree that we want to feel safe at school and we want to feel safe in public places.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Student organizes school walkout

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Summer travel kicks off with record gas prices
ABQnews Seeker
Most families will likely limit the ... Most families will likely limit the extent of their outings throughout the season
2
Turn your guns into plowshares
ABQnews Seeker
Next month, you have a chance ... Next month, you have a chance to lay down your arms, no questions asked, and be compensated for doing so
3
Governor's campaign repaid political party expenses
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Governors Association calls event 'yet ... Republican Governors Association calls event 'yet another ethical scandal'
4
Student organizes school walkout
ABQnews Seeker
Texas school shooting prompts action Texas school shooting prompts action
5
Officials explain faulty evacuation order in wake of bosque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Panic ensued as notification sent Panic ensued as notification sent
6
Crews on blaze brace for more winds
ABQnews Seeker
Gusts are likely to test current ... Gusts are likely to test current containment lines
7
Answering the 'robo call': Isotopes adjust to automated calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
The automated ball-strike system has made ... The automated ball-strike system has made its way to Albuquerque. Here are the ins and outs of the new computerized system MLB is testing.
8
Wildfires threaten New Mexico acequias
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfires this year have scorched thousands ... Wildfires this year have scorched thousands of acres in northern New Mexico. The fires also threaten acequias that provide water to hundreds of farmers ...
9
Greater ABQ Chamber of Commerce announces new board leaders
ABQnews Seeker
The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce ... The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors on Thursday approved its leadership for the program year that begins on July 1. Unirac ...