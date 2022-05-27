 Recount begins in Pennsylvania's GOP primary for Senate - Albuquerque Journal

Recount begins in Pennsylvania’s GOP primary for Senate

By Marc Levy and Mark Scolforo / Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Recounting began Friday in the too-close-to-call Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, with barely 900 votes separating celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Montour County began the recount Friday, one of seven counties that said they would start right away. Most of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have said they will begin next week, with a Wednesday deadline to start.

For less populated counties, the process could take a day. More heavily populated counties say they will need several days.

Counties have until June 7 to finish a recount and another day to report results to the state.

The initial result from last week’s primary election has remained elusive, since some counties were still tallying up hundreds or thousands of remaining ballots Friday, including write-in, provisional and absentee ballots from voters overseas and members of the military.

Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by just 923 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported by the state Friday.

The race has triggered Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law’s 0.5% margin. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete on June 8.

In a video statement declaring victory, Oz called himself “blessed to have earned the presumptive Republican nomination” and called it a “tough campaign.”

The winner of the GOP race will take on the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in November’s midterm contest. Democrats see it as their best opportunity to pick up a seat in the closely divided Senate. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring after serving two terms.

McCormick’s campaign, meanwhile, has been waging a fight in court to scrounge for votes that might help him close the gap with Oz.

Oz, the Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party oppose McCormick’s quest to force counties to count certain mail-in ballots — ones without the voter’s handwritten date on the envelope — that might otherwise get thrown out on a technicality.

A separate case involving those ballots from last November’s election was expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied a motion to stay its earlier decision that such ballots should be counted, despite the state election law’s requirement that voters write a date on the return envelope.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at twitter.com/timelywriter. Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at twitter.com/ap_politics.

Home » Politics » Recount begins in Pennsylvania’s GOP primary for Senate

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Silver lining
ABQnews Seeker
Mora High prom reunites friends at ... Mora High prom reunites friends at Governor’s Mansion amid wildfires
2
Summer travel kicks off with record gas prices
ABQnews Seeker
Most families will likely limit the ... Most families will likely limit the extent of their outings throughout the season
3
Dems face off in key ABQ House races
ABQnews Seeker
City voters weigh eight contested primary ... City voters weigh eight contested primary races and all 70 House seats are on the ballot this year
4
Turn your guns into plowshares
ABQnews Seeker
Next month, you have a chance ... Next month, you have a chance to lay down your arms, no questions asked, and be compensated for doing so
5
Governor's campaign repaid political party expenses
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Governors Association calls event 'yet ... Republican Governors Association calls event 'yet another ethical scandal'
6
Officials explain faulty evacuation order in wake of bosque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Panic ensued as notification sent Panic ensued as notification sent
7
Wildfires threaten New Mexico acequias
ABQnews Seeker
Runoff from burn areas could menace ... Runoff from burn areas could menace public safety
8
Albuquerque shows off its climate change response
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor notes that 88% of city ... Mayor notes that 88% of city facilities are powered by renewables
9
Crews on blaze brace for more winds
ABQnews Seeker
Gusts are likely to test current ... Gusts are likely to test current containment lines
10
Student organizes school walkout
ABQnews Seeker
Texas school shooting prompts action Texas school shooting prompts action