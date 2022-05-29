Time to stand up for kids, against gun lobby

Once again, the nation will express 48 hours of shock and dismay regarding the slaughtering of innocents. A president shakes his head, “When will we stand up to the gun lobby?”

Yes, we can do something. Every school board, municipal council, county board, state legislature, governor and the president can pass laws and executive orders to regulate guns. Voters can make it the single criterion required by a politician to secure a vote. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Virginia, can be told yes, a single child’s life is worth more than the traditions of the U.S. Senate.

Manufacturers, retailers and owners choosing to sell, distribute or own a gun can be required to post bonds or have insurance that addresses the liabilities and very severe penalties in the case of mass shootings; the marketplace can set the price of such insurance as it does for cars and drivers. The more the risk, the higher the premium. States can establish a Department of Firearms to license shooters, register guns and regulate firearms sales.

As consumers, we can research retailers and see how and what type of guns they choose to make available, sporting goods stores … selling military-style firearms such as sniper rifles, assault-style semi-automatic short-length urban warfare weapons, semi-automatic compact high-capacity pistols and semi-automatic shotguns. Accessories include magazines for up to 40 rounds and quick release and exchange so the shooter can maintain the rate of fire. … Just go elsewhere to purchase hunting, fishing and outdoor gear. If a retailer sells weapons designed for killing people and slightly modified not to be “fully automatic,” go elsewhere.

Why even ask (if) any retailer offers the sale of boxes of 1,000 rounds of bullets. Common-sense regulation is needed in both the ammunition and accessories offered that only increase the risk not to ducks, deer and targets but to human beings.

Really, shouldn’t someone so eager to buy a gun be told it will take 90 days or so before they can pick it up? The person who insists on immediacy should be a bit concerning. If my iPhone can scan my thumbprint before operating, cannot guns have the same technology?

Let every denomination and nondenominational religious organization join with civic groups and other associations to say enough is enough, we stand against this continued course of nonaction taken by our society. I, as a Catholic, pray Pope Francis, Christ’s vicar on Earth, decries the allowance of the means for such violence to continue to occur as a sin against God.

Yes, we have a crisis in attending to the issues of behavioral and mental health in this nation, but get real, so does every country that regulates weapons, yet they do not have 400-plus mass shootings a year and 20 school shootings in six months. Let the new laws and regulations get tied up in our courts. Let the owners of these replicas of military weapons sue the counties and cities, states and federal government over restrictions, requirements and safety measures. The debate can take decades, but stop the distribution and unregistered ownership now of these weapons so lethal to our children and communities. Like Ford and the Pinto, it is cheaper to litigate. But in this case, lives will be saved, not lost.