 Paved trail reopened on east side of bosque near Montaño - Albuquerque Journal

Paved trail reopened on east side of bosque near Montaño

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The paved bosque trail on the east side of the river reopened on Friday following a multi-acre blaze earlier this week south of Montaño.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Tom Ruiz said walkers and cyclists using the paved trail should be aware firefighters continue to work in the area and address charred trees and other hazards. He said the dirt paths within the bosque on both sides of the river remain closed from the Rio Grande Nature Center to Montaño.

“AFR is reminding the public to be vigilant and look out for anything suspicious or concerning while enjoying our city’s outdoor spaces,” AFR Deputy Chief Emily Jaramillo said in a statement. “Firefighters are still hard at work in the bosque so please also be cautious and courteous near areas where we are working.”

The area south of Montaño on both sides of the Rio Grande were shut down after fire crews fought a 34-acre blaze Wednesday evening.

