 APD in standoff with man who cut off ankle bracelet - Albuquerque Journal

APD in standoff with man who cut off ankle bracelet

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police were in a standoff Friday afternoon with a man who allegedly cut off his ankle bracelet and holed up in an apartment in Northeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said negotiators are trying to get Francis Lucero, 44, to surrender from an apartment at 101 Broadway NE, north of Central.

He said police were notified Lucero cut off his GPS monitor on Thursday and he threatened officers who came to his apartment Friday morning.

Court records show Lucero was released on an ankle monitor Jan. 20 as he awaited trial in a case where he allegedly pointed a shotgun at his children and another relative.

