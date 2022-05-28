FBI says ‘Shop and Rob Bandit’ apparently back at it

It seems the “Shop and Rob Bandit” has struck again — and may have taken a deep dive into the closet for a new disguise.

An FBI advisory says around 1 p.m. Friday the suspect — dubbed the “Shop and Rob Bandit” by the agency — went into the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter at 2550 Coors NW in Albuquerque and handed a demand note to the teller, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“This time, the unidentified man wore a brown wig, women’s clothes and brown boots,” the FBI said.

Specifically, the Black suspect wore a brown wig, sunglasses, white surgical mask, light-colored sweater, dark shirt, black and white tiger-striped pants and brown boots, and carried a black bag over a shoulder.

The suspect was pegged at 6 feet, 5 inches tall in this incident, but that could be because of the big boots.

The FBI says the same person is suspected of robbing the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter at 2266 Wyoming NE on May 20. Back then, his height was estimated at 6 feet.

The heist a week ago — carried out in a similar fashion — happened around 11:15 a.m. That robber wore a dark blue flat cap, eyeglasses, a dark mask over the mouth, a purple and white checkered long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and brown shoes, and had a green pack slung over the chest.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.