 FBI says 'Shop and Rob Bandit' apparently back at it - Albuquerque Journal

FBI says ‘Shop and Rob Bandit’ apparently back at it

By Journal Staff Report

Security camera images of the person who robbed the First Convenience Bank in the Walmart Supercenter at 2550 Coors NW around 1 p.m. Friday. (Source: FBI)

It seems the “Shop and Rob Bandit” has struck again — and may have taken a deep dive into the closet for a new disguise.

An FBI advisory says around 1 p.m. Friday the suspect — dubbed the “Shop and Rob Bandit” by the agency — went into the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter at 2550 Coors NW in Albuquerque and handed a demand note to the teller, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“This time, the unidentified man wore a brown wig, women’s clothes and brown boots,” the FBI said.

Specifically, the Black suspect wore a brown wig, sunglasses, white surgical mask, light-colored sweater, dark shirt, black and white tiger-striped pants and brown boots, and carried a black bag over a shoulder.

Images of the man who robbed the First Convenience Bank, located in the Walmart Supercenter at 2266 Wyoming NE around 11:15 a.m. on May 20. (Source: FBI)

The suspect was pegged at 6 feet, 5 inches tall in this incident, but that could be because of the big boots.

The FBI says the same person is suspected of robbing the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter at 2266 Wyoming NE on May 20. Back then, his height was estimated at 6 feet.

The heist a week ago — carried out in a similar fashion — happened around 11:15 a.m. That robber wore a dark blue flat cap, eyeglasses, a dark mask over the mouth, a purple and white checkered long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and brown shoes, and had a green pack slung over the chest.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » FBI says ‘Shop and Rob Bandit’ apparently back at it

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
FBI says 'Shop and Rob Bandit' apparently back at ...
ABQnews Seeker
It seems the 'Shop and Rob ... It seems the 'Shop and Rob Bandit' has struck again — and may have taken a deep dive into the closet for a new ...
2
APD provides details of two shootings
ABQnews Seeker
one in which they say an ... one in which they say an accused killer exchanged fire with officers, but was not hit, and the other in which an unarmed suspect ...
3
Map shows how many New Mexico residents live near ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's oil and gas industry ... New Mexico's oil and gas industry is booming. And in the state's oil-producing regions, a large portion of residents live near industry infrastructure. More ...
4
APD in standoff with man who cut off ankle ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police were in a standoff Friday ... Police were in a standoff Friday afternoon with a man who allegedly cut off his ankle bracelet and holed up in an apartment in ...
5
Paved trail reopened on east side of bosque near ...
ABQnews Seeker
The paved bosque trail on the ... The paved bosque trail on the east side of the river reopened on Friday following a multi-acre blaze earlier this week south of Montaño. ...
6
Gov: Forest Service caused 'unfathomable' pain, suffering
ABQnews Seeker
The Calf Canyon Fire was caused ... The Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a 'pile burn holdover from January' that was started by the Santa Fe National Forest Service, officials ...
7
Adopt your ‘Top Pet' for free
ABQnews Seeker
Looking for a new wingman? Or ... Looking for a new wingman? Or maybe you feel the need, the need for a speedy cat or dog. The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department ...
8
Learn how to set your new pup up for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calm, low-key interactions with people lead ... Calm, low-key interactions with people lead to long-term trust and confidence
9
Governor's campaign repaid political party expenses
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Governors Association calls event 'yet ... Republican Governors Association calls event 'yet another ethical scandal'