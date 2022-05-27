 Bodybuilding event scheduled for Saturday - Albuquerque Journal

Bodybuilding event scheduled for Saturday

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

An amateur and pro bodybuilding event, composed of an NPC national qualifier and an IFBB professional competition, is scheduled for Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center’s Kiva Auditorium.

Pre-judging, open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30.

The finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30.

Tickets are available at centerpodium.com.

The top pros in the Classic Physique Division will compete for a $3,500 cash purse and Mr. Olympia qualification.

Attendees will get the chance to visit with fitness vendors who’ll have their products for display and sale.

