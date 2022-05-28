 Lobos add yet another transfer quarterback - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos add yet another transfer quarterback

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

The University of New Mexico football team has added yet another quarterback. This time it went to California to land Fresno City College transfer Justin Holaday, 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, who just completed his freshman year with the Rams.

Zacchaeus Williams, a 6-4, 320-pound offensive lineman who just finished his freshman year with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, is also expected to join the Lobos. Both Holaday and Williams committed to UNM via Twitter.

The Lobos made it a point to add size/big bodies on the offensive line during the offseason. Williams fits that mold. Holaday passed for 1,821 yards, averaging 165.5 yards per game with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions on 133-of-229 passing (58.1%). He led Fresno City to an 8-3 record.

Recently, the Lobos didn’t go too far from Holaday to land quarterback Jake Jensen, a freshman out of Costa Costa College in the Bay Area.

UNM is expected to have five scholarship quarterbacks this fall, including Holaday, Jensen, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Chavez (Rio Rancho), redshirt freshman CJ Montes (Paraclete High School, Lancaster, California and senior Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick.

Redshirt junior walk-on quarterback Connor Genal (St. Paul High School, Santa Fe Springs, California) remains on the roster.

Last season, the Lobos (3-9) ranked 127th of 130 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing offense (114.1 yards per game) and were 126th in passing efficiency.

 

