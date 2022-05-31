Editorial: NM hits businesses that couldn’t see through pot-tax haze

Some state lawmakers conceded there would be problems down the road when they rushed a pot legalization bill through during a special legislative session. But they never cautioned they would leave dispensaries holding the bag. Yet that’s exactly what has happened to an untold number of new businesses.

Recreational cannabis sales that began April 1 are subject to a cannabis excise tax of 12%, as well as gross receipts taxes on each transaction, which vary by taxing districts. Many dispensaries combined the two taxes instead of first applying the 12% cannabis excise tax, then tacking the gross receipts tax on top of both the product and the cannabis excise tax.

As a result, the smallest dispensaries face tax bills estimated by one industry expert of between $1,000 to $2,000 a month, while top operators could owe as much as $25,000 to $50,000 a month.

It wasn’t until May 6, well after the first month of legal recreational sales, that the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department tried to clear the haze with a memo telling cannabis businesses that gross receipts taxes should be figured on the total sales price, including the excise tax. The first excise tax filings and payments for cannabis sales in April were due on May 25.

You read that right — a tax on the tax.

Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of Ultra Health, said Ultra Health was operating off a March 2021 state analysis of the legislation legalizing recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and over. The legislation that passed in a rushed two-day special session that month made reference to a “combined maximum tax rate.”

Rodriguez says many other pot businesses may have interpreted the language the same way Ultra Health — the largest cannabis business in the state — did by combining the two taxes instead of taxing the tax.

It’s an all-too-familiar example of New Mexico squeezing businesses for every nickel and dime they can possibly bag — and reminiscent of GRT pyramiding in which goods and services are taxed at every possible junction of ownership to maximize state and local revenues.

Now, the state says dispensaries that reasonably combined excise and GRT taxes have to cough up additional money, even though the miscommunication is entirely the fault of state lawmakers and regulators.

Rodriguez is right to say the state methodology “really does violate basic tax fairness principles of taxing.” And Julieta Neas, owner of Amnesia Dispensary & Accessories, is correct to say the state should “just bite the bullet and take that loss because that loss shouldn’t fall on us.”

Key pot legalization supporters such as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state Reps. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, and Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, told us legalizing recreational marijuana would diversify the state’s economy with $300 million in annual sales.

The reality is recreational pot sales yielded only $22 million in the first month of April, and that was with the novelty of recreational cannabis sales in the state.

However disappointed pot legalization supporters may be with the pace of hitting their lofty claims of 11,000 new jobs and $50 million in new revenue to the state budget in the first year alone, it doesn’t justify penalizing businesses that tried to do the right thing. The Taxation and Revenue Department should indeed bite the bullet, wipe off tax debts for dispensaries that did their best to operate in the haze the state created, and make the rules crystal clear going forward.

And those rules should not include a tax on top of a tax.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.