 Ladera pro Harvey qualifies for U.S. Senior Open - Albuquerque Journal

Ladera pro Harvey qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Ladera golf pro Bill Harvey is on his way to the U.S. Senior Open for the third time. (Journal file)

When Bill Harvey qualified for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open, he humbly believed it would probably be his final time playing in the event. However, that never stopped him from trying again.
Harvey, the Ladera Golf Course head pro, shot 3-under-par 69 at Las Campanas in Santa Fe on Thursday to qualify for the 42nd U.S. Senior Open Championship on June 23-26 at Saucon Valley Country Club (Old Course) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It’s the third time he has qualified for the U.S. Senior Open. He also qualified in 2014 at Oak Tree National in Edmond, Oklahoma, and 2018 at The Broadmoor in Colorado.
“I’m 61 years old,” Harvey said Friday morning. “I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to have the chance to do it again. I played great on the back side. I just got rolling. Birdies on 13, 14, 15 and 17 and held it together for 18. Posted the score (69) and had to wait around for four hours. That was too long. You don’t want to wish anyone ill will, but you’re just sitting there hoping that no one hits 68.”
Out of a field of 85, only one other player shot 69 — Robert Funk of Canyon Lake, California — to also qualify for the U.S. Senior Open. Brad Lardon of Santa Fe and Michael Zaremba of Pueblo, Colorado, shot 2-under 70 and are alternates.
Harvey got into some trouble on the front nine with a double bogey on No. 5, but he recovered with birdies on two of the next three holes and finished strong with a stellar back nine.
“A lot of the 50-year-olds, they are studs — they can play,” Harvey said. ”I don’t hit it as far as I did 11 years ago. I really played well on Thursday. But I’m excited. I’m very happy. I really wanted to get back at least one more time. This gave me the feeling that I can keep competing and trying. You just want to win. In the back of my mind was: How many more chances am I gonna get?”
Well, at least one more.

Home » From the newspaper » Ladera pro Harvey qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ladera pro Harvey qualifies for U.S. Senior Open
Featured Sports
When Bill Harvey qualified for the ... When Bill Harvey qualified for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open, he humbly believed it would probably be his final time playing in the event. ...
2
Lobos add, and apparently lose, another transfer quarterback
College
and apparently lost one, if social ... and apparently lost one, if social media is any indication. This time it went to California to land Fresno City College transfer Justin Holaday, ...
3
Star athlete Gray, teammate of McDonald and Perkins, dies ...
College
The name Tony Gray may not ... The name Tony Gray may not resonate in New Mexico sports lore like those of Tommy McDonald, Gray's f ...
4
Answering the 'robo call': Isotopes adjust to automated calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
The automated ball-strike system has made ... The automated ball-strike system has made its way to Albuquerque. Here are the ins and outs of the new computerized system MLB is testing.
5
Surprising Aggies win again at WAC baseball tourney
Baseball
(Click here for an updated tournament ... (Click here for an updated tournament bracket.) MESA, Ariz. — New Mexico State came in to the Western Athletic Conference baseball tournament as one ...
6
Dec. 17 is kickoff for New Mexico Bowl
College
The New Mexico Bowl has a ... The New Mexico Bowl has a date and kickoff time – 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 17 – after the ...
7
Lobo football to play four Friday games
College
University of New Mexico football coach ... University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales would rather not have games interfere with Fr ...
8
Express pitchers get 13 strikeouts in 2nd straight victory ...
Featured Sports
The margin for error was razor ... The margin for error was razor thin for Albuquerque Isotopes pitchers Wednesday night. ...
9
Local golf notes: Pros honored to instruct vets
Featured Sports
This weekend is expected to be ... This weekend is expected to be a special one at Santa Ana Golf Club on the Santa Ana Pueblo.< ...