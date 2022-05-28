 Allegations of cover-up at CYFD spark AG, DA inquiries - Albuquerque Journal

Allegations of cover-up at CYFD spark AG, DA inquiries

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Sen. Greg A. Baca, R-Belen

The allegations of destruction of internal records at the state Children, Youth and Families Department prompted a top state senator on Friday to ask for a state attorney general’s investigation. And Attorney General Hector Balderas promised an evaluation of whether any laws were broken.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Gregory A. Baca, R-Belen, issued a statement Friday stating the allegations that surfaced in the wrongful death lawsuit involving the death of James Dunklee Cruz “are serious and must be investigated.”

A former CYFD employee testified at deposition that she was ordered to delete and revise her investigative notes that showed her efforts to try to remove the boy to CYFD legal custody before he died, according to a court filing this week.

An AG spokeswoman told the Journal on Friday evening, “While our office is not in receipt of a request from the Senate Republicans, we will evaluate allegations of violations of state records law, especially when it involves the safety of children.”

Meanwhile, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s office told the Journal it is reviewing the allegations of “potential misconduct by employees of CYFD.”

