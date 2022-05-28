 Veterans celebrated with Honor Flight - Albuquerque Journal

Veterans celebrated with Honor Flight

By Journal Staff Report

Jennifer Gutierrez of the Battlin’ Betties welcomes Korean War vet Lawrence Talamante at the Sunport. He was part of an Honor Flight returning from a D-Day commemoration in Washington, D.C., in June 2019. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The public will have an opportunity to thank 25 veterans for their service during a June 3 welcome home ceremony at the Albuquerque International Sunport, as they return from a trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico.

bright spot logoThe nonprofit organization is dedicated to honoring veterans and giving them closure with a free trip to visit the various veteran and war memorials around the nation’s capital. The organization is funded by private donations and fundraising efforts.

Among those participating in this year’s Honor Flight will be two World War II veterans, 11 Korean War veterans and 12 Vietnam War veterans.

They will depart June 1 and their trip will take them to the WWII Memorial, Korean War Veterans and Vietnam Veterans Memorials, Lincoln Memorial, U.S. Navy Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, where they will view the changing of the guard. The return flight to Albuquerque arrives about 2:10 p.m. The public is encouraged to begin arriving inside the terminal building at 1:15 p.m. and to wear red, white and blue.

For further information, go to honorflightnorthernnm.org.

